Scality launches partner recruitment drive in response to growth

Object storage software specialist Scality has made a clarion call for new partners on the back of company growth, and profitability.

Jerome Lecat

Scality CEO Jérôme Lecat confirmed the biz is profitable, on the back of 20 percent annual growth, at this week’s Technology Live! Paris – a vendor showcase event for press and analysts.

He said regional and global growth meant the firm was in need of new partners to meet demand for its software, which is targeted at two different segments using two different products.

The RING product is aimed at large organizations building their own substantial cloud infrastructure, and its ARTESCA platform – which has just been updated to version 3.0 – is used by smaller organizations or edge/branch sites that have less dense object storage needs.

Lecat said of the channel: “We have tripled investment in our VAR network and ARTESCA is already handled by the big three distributors – Ingram Micro, Arrow and TD Synnex – but we still need many more partners globally.”

He added: “Even in territories like France, where we are not spread thinly, we still need more partners, and that goes for the likes of Germany and the UK too. If anyone has any potential partners send them to me.”

Lecat said the RING product, which is primarily sold through HPE, only had a four percent churn rate. That might not be that surprising though, as it is used by customers with high numbers of petabytes to deal with – so they’re not exactly going to migrate at the drop of a hat.

As for ARTESCA, over half of that business comes through the Veeam partner channel, with Scality’s technology tightly integrated with the cloud data management/backup king.

At the back end of last year, Scality launched an ARTESCA hardware appliance specifically for Veeam users, that competes with an Object First product. Object First is another object storage partner of Veeam.