Flash Memory Summit officially extends into storage

The Flash Memory Summit is renaming itself to the Future of Memory and Storage, conveniently keeping the FMS acronym.

FMS 2023 was held in August at the Santa Clara conference center in Silicon Valley, showcased 95 exhibitors, and drew in more than 3,000 visitors. It was the eighteenth occurrence of this annual and near-iconic conference in the memory and flash memory world, and attracts world-class technology expert presenters and panelists, and leading-edge exhibitors. In fact, the show has become the world’s largest such conference and exhibition.

Kat Pate.

Kat Pate, FMS CEO, said: “Over the past few years, we have welcomed storage and related applications to FMS and the event has grown. We are pleased to make it official by rebranding the event. We know this change will bring continued growth for FMS, and we look forward to welcoming new companies.”

The show organizers say the intention is to encompass all volatile and persistent memory and storage applications. This is because, they say, the memory and storage industry is undergoing rapid technology advancements in the artificial intelligence and machine learning, data analytics, high performance computing, cloud computing services, automotive and even outer-space application areas. FMS organizers want the event to bridge the gap between cutting-edge memory and storage solutions, and the demands of emerging use cases and applications.

FMS 2024 is set to feature dedicated sessions and discussions on the symbiotic relationship between memory-storage technologies and AI applications. Experts in their field will deliver keynote addresses and participate in panel discussions, providing insights into the evolving memory and storage technology landscape.

The conference and exhibition will put the spotlight on the latest products and systems in memory and storage, giving attendees insights into future trends and technological breakthroughs in the industry. Attendees can also expect decent networking opportunities with fellow professionals as well as analysts, media, and industry leaders from diverse storage-related fields, encouraging collaboration and innovation.

Mark your calendars; the next FMS event will take place at the Santa Clara convention center from August 6 to 8 this year. Find out more about at the FutureMemoryStorage.com website.