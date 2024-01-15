Effective storage strategies for a new year

WEBINAR: We all want flexible, cheap storage in the face of fast-growing data volumes. Blink and there’s more. A hundred thousand times more every second according to some estimates.



So making sure that data storage works efficiently for every company is central to any enterprise IT strategy worth its salt. But to do that requires a comprehensive understanding of what’s required coupled with the right storage solution to meet a specific business need.



StorPool says it has a fresh, ground-breaking approach to the conundrum that scopes the newest developments in block, file and object storage. The company has just published its ‘2024 Block Data Storage Buyer’s Guide’, a free reference resource designed to provide clear, practical, and proven guidance for IT practitioners and business leaders with the responsibility for deploying all types of enterprise-grade data storage solutions.



Find out more by joining our webinar on 25th January 4pm GMT/11am ET/8am PT. You’ll hear StorPool experts Alex Ivanov (Product Lead) and Marc Staimer (President, Dragon Slayer Consulting) explore the key challenges for organizations looking to upgrade their block data storage solutions in 2024, and share their insight into how to tackle real-world storage problems.



Alex and Marc will advise on how to avoid common pitfalls when devising an effective storage strategy and empower data storage buyers to compare and contrast different vendor block data storage systems while building a suitable infrastructure able to handle any amount of data growth on the horizon.



Deluged by data in 2024? This is one you really should take a look at. Sign up to watch the webinar here and we’ll send you a reminder when it’s time to log on.



Sponsored by StorPool.

