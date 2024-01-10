Storage news ticker – January 10

Data at Rest (DAR) storage systems provider CDSG, with its DIGISTOR self-encrypting SSD, says the US’s National Security Agency (NSA) has certified its Citadel C Series Pre-Boot Authentication (PBA), powered by Cigent, which is now on the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) storage component list. The CSfC-certified drive provides a full pre-boot single layer of security to ensure sensitive data cannot be accessed, even if adversaries have physical access to the systems or media. The DIGISTOR PBA product line is now streamlined to focus on Citadel C Series while adding the Citadel C-PBA self-encrypting drive to its lineup.

Databricks and MIT Technology Review released a report looking at data intelligence and generative AI priorities across industries, including financial services, retail, and manufacturing. “Bringing breakthrough data intelligence to industries” reveals technology leaders’ (CIOs, CTOs, CDOs) generative AI adoption plans, challenges, and needs.

Personalization and customer experience is the top use case for generative AI in the UK across industries.

The UK leads the pack in EMEA when it comes to taking advantage of streaming data for real-time analytics, with 70 percent of respondents deeming this “important” compared to 67 percent across EMEA.

Globally, energy and telecoms organizations are the fastest in shifting to a platform that enables the adoption of emerging technologies. 73 percent of respondents deem this important in the next two years, compared to 60 percent in healthcare.

Financial services organizations are the most keen on adopting open source technologies to take advantage of the latest innovations, with 82 percent stating that this will be a priority in the next two years.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers says Dell has started to see increased signs of positive pull-through for unstructured storage and servers. He says Dell is not yet calling a bottom/recovery in traditional server demand, and the company does not believe traditional workloads are migrating to AI-enabled servers. Rakers’ industry conversations lead him to continue to anticipate increasing/materializing signs of a recovery in traditional server spend as we move past Q1 2024.

Data lakehouse supplier Dremio announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp, the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider. Carahsoft will serve as Dremio’s Master Government Aggregator, forming the company’s complete cloud and software portfolio for Government, Defense, Intelligence, and Education. The service is available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP), Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

HPE is acquiring Juniper Networks in an all-cash $14 billion deal, with the transaction closing in late 2024 or early 2025. Analyst Aaron Rakers tells subscribers that, with Juniper, HPE’s portfolio will be weighted toward higher-growth, higher-margin businesses with large free cash flow potential. The Networking segment will increase from 18 percent of HPE’s total revenue to 31 percent and contribute up to 56 percent of HPE’s total EBIT. The acquisition brings complementary capabilities to deliver next-generation AI-native networking thanks to Juniper’s Mist AI portfolio (complement to Aruba Central/Intelligent Edge strategy). The acquisition expands HPE’s total addressable market into datacenter networking, firewalls, and routers, and grows Juniper’s footprint in datacenter and cloud providers.

Danish SaaS data protection company Keepit has secured $40 million in refinancing from HSBC Innovation Banking in partnership with the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO). The debt facilities have been instrumental in fortifying the company’s offerings for future sustainability and means the company can continue its growth strategy at full throttle. Keepit will use the new capital to sustain the current growth trajectory. It also frees up capital for further investments in international expansion, hiring, business operations, and product development as Keepit continues to scale and build out its platform for SaaS data protection. This follows Keepit’s $30 million Series A funding round in 2020, and a total of $22 million debt financing in 2022.

Nodeum has a freely downloadable white paper looking at its Data Mover for unstructured data workloads in HPC. Data Mover is designed to control any data movements including task execution, filtering, priority management, workload manager integration, data integrity, storage connectivity, hook service, and user management and interfaces. Get the paper here.

American workwear brand Carhartt has consolidated multiple legacy backup tools with Rubrik Security Cloud to try to improve cyber resilience. After moving to Rubrik, Carhartt says it realized more than 50 percent in monthly cost savings, while significantly strengthening its data security capabilities. Prior to Rubrik, after an upgrade of a critical application failed, Carhartt admins discovered that application data hadn’t been backed up, forcing the team to reconstruct more than two weeks of data manually. The Carhartt team also discovered malware in backups from its legacy tools, resulting in weeks of searching data sets to manually complete the investigation. Carhartt now uses numerous Rubrik products including Anomaly Detection, Sensitive Data Monitoring, Threat Hunting, as well as its integration with Microsoft Sentinel. Read the Carhartt case study to find out more.

File system supplier WekaIO has received certification for an Nvidia DGX BasePOD reference architecture built on DGX H100 GPUs. It says this advances its journey to DGX SuperPOD certification. Nilesh Patel, chief product officer at WekaIO, said: “With our DGX BasePOD certification completed, our DGX SuperPOD certification is now in progress. With that will come an exciting new deployment option for WEKA Data Platform customers. Watch this space.”