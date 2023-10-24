Veritas shores up cyber resiliency with partner network 

Veritas is extending further into cyber resiliency and data governance with third party product integrations verified in a lab environment.

Rather than developing cyber resilience and data governance capabilities only in its Alta cloud and NetBackup products, Veritas is working with security vendors including CrowdStrike, CyberArk, Microsoft, Qualys, Semperis, and Broadcom’s Symantec. This is based on a Veritas Defense 360 extensible architecture and REDLab verification. That includes Veritas and partner software tested for live malware resistance and detection via an in-house and air-gap isolated Veritas development lab. Microsoft is the first Veritas 360 Defense partner to achieve REDLab validation.

Why REDLab? Veritas says: “The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) defines a red team as ‘a group of people authorized and organized to emulate a potential adversary’s attack or exploitation capabilities against an enterprise’s security posture.’ A red team acts as a real-life hacker, testing the limits of your system and revealing any potential vulnerabilities. It extends beyond regular pen testing, unleashing an unrestricted simulation of possible threats.”

These partners add their own cyber resiliency features:

CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform provides threat protection during pre and post-incident recovery, discovery of compromised systems, and critical vulnerabilities for restoration.

CyberArk develops tools and utilities to help with credential management so security teams can securely access, administer, and configure the various software systems and workloads across the Veritas 360 Defense partner ecosystem.

Microsoft Defender has achieved REDLab validation for secure integration into the Veritas Alta cloud data management platform and NetBackup family of products. Veritas and Microsoft can identify the last known good copy of data following a ransomware attack to ensure a clean recovery.

Qualys brings tools for assessment, prioritization, and remediation of ransomware-causing vulnerabilities and backup storage so recoveries are free of misconfigured or ransomware-causing vulnerabilities.

Semperis provides automated, malware-free Active Directory forest recovery and forensics to cut AD downtime by up to 90 percent and eliminate backdoors, attack paths and other vulnerabilities attackers leave behind in the environment.

Symantec provides protection from threats to primary and secondary data sets.

Lawrence Wong, SVP of product management and chief strategy officer at Veritas, said: “Partners, like Microsoft, are able to add layers of security to our cyber resiliency solutions that ensure Veritas customers get a better experience from a comprehensive approach to protecting their businesses.”

Krista Macomber, analyst for Futurm, said: “An expanding threat landscape means that enterprises are having to introduce more security solutions than ever before to stay ahead of bad actors. But these tools don’t always work well together, which can lengthen the time to contain, and recover from, an attack.”

Selecting products from an ecosystem that have been pre-tested to ensure security and interoperability makes sense.

Veritas is adding more cyber resiliency features to its product portfolio, including malware scanning for new workloads, such as Kubernetes, anomaly detection of administrator actions and data entropy, multi-person authorization for critical operations, simplified recovery malware scanning workflows, and additional support for Azure Active Directory.

Customers will soon be able to access a library of REDLab-validated reference designs to guide them on implementation of jointly deployed systems.