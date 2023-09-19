Seagate pushes green mass storage for media industry

Seagate Technology has taken the wraps off its Exos Corvault 5U84 mass storage system, saying it could help media and entertainment (M&E) organizations reduce their carbon emissions and operating costs by keeping drives in service for longer.

“The proliferation of streaming services, growing media viewership and content resolution, together with reduced IT resources, costly archiving, constrained data flow and security concerns, are already a few of the key M&E industry challenges,” said Seagate.

The new service is designed to cut e-waste, reduce operational costs, and slash the overall power consumption of CPU, RAM, and networking resources in software-defined datacenter architecture “by up to 50 percent,” said Seagate. This performance is enabled by Seagate data protection technologies, including ADAPT (advanced distributed autonomic protection technology) erasure coding, combined with autonomous drive regeneration (ADR) to automatically renew hard drives on demand.

“Exos Corvault’s groundbreaking technology provides comprehensive high-capacity, secure and reliable storage ideal for the data-hungry M&E industry,” said Melyssa Banda, vice president for storage solutions and services at Seagate. “Through ADAPT and ADR innovation, our latest solution reinforces our commitment to sustainability.”

The block storage system for datacenter deployments is also said to offer a “simplified user experience” that is “comparable” to managing a single hard drive, except with multi-petabyte capacity.

The tech was previously available in a standard 4U form factor for large 1.2-meter-deep racks, and Seagate is now offering a 5U form factor for smaller 1-meter-deep racks – commonly used at M&E companies.

“For many years now, pixitmedia has worked in partnership with Seagate to provide game-changing technology for our M&E customers. Now, we are combining the new Corvault 5U84 with our pixstor software defined storage solution, to create high performance, scalable, and flexible data storage with best-in-class TCO (total cost of ownership) that is purpose-built to meet rigorous media workflow demands,” said Ben Leaver, CEO of pixitmedia.

Seagate’s total revenues in its last quarter, ended June 30, were $1.6 billion – 39 percent lower year-on-year. That generated a GAAP loss of $92 million.