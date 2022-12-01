Cohesity AWS integration picking up pace

Two years after launching Data Management as-a-service (DMaaS) on AWS and following a slow start, Cohesity says it has now notched up a more than eightfold customer increase in 15 months to 500-plus.

Cohesity’s DMaaS runs on AWS and started out with a Backup-as-a-Service product for on-premises applications in late 2020 called DataProtect. Amazon had previously invested in Cohesity’s $250 million E-round in April of the same year. A disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) facility was added in October 2021 along with the Fort Knox virtual secure vault, DataGovern security and a governance facility. All these are now part of Cohesity’s rebranded CloudServices suite.

Sanjay Poonen

CEO and president Sanjay Poonen said in a statement: “We’re seeing rapid adoption of Cohesity’s SaaS offerings running on AWS as customers want to win the war against ransomware, accelerate hybrid cloud adoption, and enable over-stretched IT staff to focus on other business-critical tasks.”

He added: “With Cohesity, everything can be managed on one platform, via one UI. That’s simplification defined.”

DataProtect-as-a-service was launched in December 2020 and by the end of July 2021, Cohesity had gained 60 customers. This number had accelerated to more than 500 by the end of October this year. Almost 60 percent of Cohesity’s Cloud Services revenue comes from enterprises with $1 billion or more in revenue; large enterprises are signing up.

At AWS re:Invent 2022 Cohesity announced CloudServices backup coverage has extended so that Amazon S3 can be protected and secured, bringing it into competition with Clumio and others. It has also added a lower cost option for using FortKnox in CloudServices.

The existing FortKnox arrangement uses Amazon S3 Standard-Infrequent Access Storage Class for data that is not accessed frequently but requires rapid access when needed. This, Cohesity says, includes immediate data recovery, with a minimum 30-day retention period.

The new option is FortKnox on S3 Glacier Flexible Retrieval, a lower cost cold storage option with recovery times ranging from minutes to hours, and a retention period of 90 days or longer.

It’s possible that Cohesity’s CloudServices will be made available on Azure or GCP as that would be logical in today’s hybrid-multi-public cloud world, although Amazon might have something to say about it.

Ruba Borno, VP Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS, said: “We engaged in a strategic collaboration with Cohesity with the common goal of helping customers be more agile, innovate faster, and do more with data. We’ve made great progress, and we’re just getting started.”