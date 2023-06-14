GigaOm gurus say three Cs lead large enterprise hybrid cloud backup

GigaOm has published findings showing Cohesity, Commvault and lesser known Cobalt Iron are “outperforming” other suppliers when backing up data in large enterprise hybrid clouds.

The GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection for Large Enterprises report looks at suppliers of hybrid (on-premises + public cloud) data protection specifically for large enterprises, including cloud and managed service providers, which will have the gamut of SaaS apps, virtual desktops and NAS filers. They need services on top of basic data protection such as cyber resiliency, data management and governance, analytics and disaster recovery orchestration.

Analysts Max Mortillaro and Arjan Timmerman, who wrote the report, said: “The intensity and impact of ransomware attacks is now so high that cyber resiliency capabilities in data protection solutions are crucial and shouldn’t be considered optional. Data protection solutions are often the last line of defense against a ransomware attack, and enterprises are looking at ransomware protection capabilities with increased scrutiny.”

Their report contains a Radar diagram with most of the 18 vendors clustered as innovative platform players (lower right quadrant). A second and smaller cluster contains mature and less innovative suppliers in the upper right quadrant. Baracuda and Clumio are outlying players in the lower left area. Here’s the diagram:

Cohesity and Commvault are the clear leaders, with Cobalt Iron in third place. All three are classed as outperformers. The other leaders are Veritas, Dell, HYCU, and Druva.

Rubrik is a Challenger that’s almost in the Leader category, as is Veeam. Both are poised to enter the Leaders ring. HYCU is the most innovative supplier.

Bootnote

GigaOm’s Radar diagram places suppliers across a series of concentric rings, with those set closer to the center judged to be of higher overall value. The chart characterizes each vendor on two axes – balancing Maturity versus Innovation and Feature Play versus Platform Play – while providing an arrow that projects each solution’s evolution over the coming 12 to 18 months.

The rings, starting from the outside, represent new entrants, then challengers and lastly leaders. The inner circle is always left blank.