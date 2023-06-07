Watch out malware actors! Commvault ramps up security measures

Commvault is offering greatly enhanced malware defences and detectors for its offerings, with workload recovery and automated recovery testing – all managed through a Cloud Command console.

The aim is to deliver a defense in depth environment that is far more difficult for bad actors to penetrate, and one that provides more certain and better recovery if an attack does take place. Commvault says this signals the next phase in its evolution.

Sanjay Mirchandani.

Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani said: “Commvault has spent the last four years redefining and expanding the capabilities of our platform to bridge the gap between IT and security. As a result, our customers can now be on the offense, taking it to the attackers by consolidating threat defense, backup, and recovery in a way that’s never been done before.”

There are no guarantees, however. Commvault corralled in Phil Goodwin, an IDC Research VP, to explain why: “Ransomware protection guarantees are quite in vogue and do provide important benefits. However, it’s better to have rapid, certain and accurate recovery that avoids the need for a guarantee claim.”

He says: “Commvault is looking at the ransomware problem by seeking to avoid the costs associated with data breach downtime altogether through continuous, proactive threat monitoring and remediation. This type of approach can help stop threats before they do real damage to the bottom line. It’s pretty simple: the only path to true resiliency is through active defense backed by bullet-proof recovery.”

Cohesity sings off a similar hymn sheet.

Commvault is offering:

Cloud Command – A single platform and UI for management of all Commvault offerings in an integrated dashboard that provides full telemetry and observability into Commvault software indicators. Delivers health-at-a-glance, risk levels, security and recovery indicators, and more for Commvault offerings from a single pane of glass.

Risk Analysis – Powered by machine learning (ML), Commvault Risk Analysis quarantines and protects sensitive data, giving organizations the ability to discover, analyze, and secure sensitive data to help prevent cyber exposure and potential data exfiltration.

ThreatWise Advisor – Delivers integrated logic into Commvault backup environments to intelligently recommend decoy placement, and further harden critical workloads.

Threat Scan – looks for corrupted or suspicious datasets. Threat Scan can locate and quarantine malware and threats from backup content, and help ensure clean recoveries with a lower reinfection risk.

Auto Recovery – Cyber analysis tool to test recovery readiness at scale and providing a framework for forensic analysis to validate and sanitize points of recovery. It allows customers to recover workloads at scale from cyber attacks with minimal data loss and downtime.

Commvault Cloud Command screen shot.

It has also announced collaborations with Microsoft and CyberArk to integrate Commvault’s technology with their respective security platforms.

Commvault and Microsoft Sentinel bi-directional integration provides an enhanced security posture and improved collaboration between backup environments and security systems. It delivers automated orchestration jointly across both systems for combined cyber event insights, countermeasures, and optimized incident response.

The CyberArk partnership is to do with user credentials. Clarence Hinton, chief strategy officer at CyberArk, said: “Compromised credentials continue to be the leading cause of cyber attacks and data exfiltration.”

“Commvault’s new integration and existing plug-ins with the CyberArk Identity Security Platform help organizations follow strong Zero Trust architecture practices, deploy rigorous lifecycle credential policies and comply with the most stringent regulations. The new secrets management integration can significantly reduce the risk of credential theft with the ability to segment credential storage away from the backup environments.”

These Commvault security features will be available in the second quarter from Commvault and its partners. There is more information in a blog and also in a Supporting Technologies page.

We have also run a Q&A session with Steve Preston, VP of Metallic Security at Commvault, to find out more details about this Commvault security news and how it relates to some competing offerings.