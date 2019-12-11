Veeam to resell Cobalt Iron SaaS backup

Veeam is adding Cobalt Iron’s SaaS data protection software to its product portfolio and has invested an unspecified amount in the company, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Cobalt Iron is developing a data protection abstraction layer as a SaaS service that provides backup across its existing IBM TSM (Tivoli Storage Manager) engine and soon across a Veeam engine.

The concept of separate backup engines underneath a data protection management abstraction layer is unique and holds interesting possibilities. For example, multiple backup engines could run under a single management layer, and there is the possibility to convert backup files between the different engines.

Cobalt Iron marketing VP Mary Spurlock confirmed that Veaam has a minority investment in the company but did not directly answer our questions about a technology relationship between the two. She gave us this statement instead.

“Cobalt Iron has been in market with a SaaS-based enterprise data protection solution for many years. Cobalt Iron’s analytics and data protection abstraction layer integrates with third party technologies to deliver enterprise outcomes. At this time, Cobalt Iron does not have a technology integration with Veeam nor an OEM relationship.

A Veeam spokesperson said: “This is the Veeam response as well.”