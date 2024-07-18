ePlus offers NetApp’s Keystone storage system as-a-service

US-headquartered ePlus has expanded its storage-as-a-service (STaaS) portfolio by taking the wraps off ePlus STaaS with NetApp Keystone.

As part of the NetApp Keystone Partner program, the ePlus offering combines flexible subscription models for storage consumption with ePlus technical support and customer success resources.

With its offerings, ePlus promises “accelerated issue resolution” to minimize downtime, enhanced capacity planning with insights into usage patterns and billing, and a pay-as-you-grow model to align storage costs with actual consumption to “eliminate” over-provisioning.

Justin Mescher.

“Our commitment is to provide customers with the industry’s best technologies in a cloud-like experience for their on-premises datacenter infrastructure,” said Justin Mescher, vice president of AI, cloud and datacenter solutions at ePlus. “Customers can now leverage enterprise-grade NetApp technology, backed by our dedicated support and customer success team, for a worry-free, scalable storage solution.”

NetApp Keystone promises to deliver a hybrid cloud experience in a single subscription, “reducing the burdens” of managing data storage, and allowing IT teams to focus on “driving beneficial outcomes” for the business.

David Sznewajs, vice president of the US partner organization at NetApp, said: “By working with ePlus, we are giving more organizations the chance to benefit from a fully managed service that can grow and scale with their business, supported by a team of experts to offer technical support and customer success.”

David Sznewajs.

US systems integrator IGXGlobal is a subsidiary of ePlus Inc. It recently started to offer its customized storage as-a-service, powered by Pure Storage Evergreen//One, to customers across the UK and Europe.

Pure Storage overhauled its partner program earlier this year in response to to its expectation that half of its revenue will come from subscriptions, as it shifts from product sales to become an as-a-service supplier.

Technology systems and managed service provider ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with other locations in the US, the UK, mainland Europe and the Asia‐Pacific region.

Its annual results for the full year ended March 31, 2024, showed that net sales increased 7.6 percent to $2.22 billion when compared to the previous year, with services revenues jumping 10.4 percent to $292.1 million.

The total consolidated gross profit increased 6.4 percent to $550.8 million. Net earnings decreased three percent to $115.8 million, and the adjusted EBITDA decreased 0.1 percent to $190.4 million