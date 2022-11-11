Storage News ticker – 11 November

AMD has released its Genoa 4th generation EPYC 9004 series CPUs with 96 cores and support for PCIe 5.0. and CXL 1.1 memory expansion.

Astera Labs said its Leo Memory Connectivity Platform provides memory expansion when combined with AMD’s Genoa CPUs. Astera and AMD will demo CXL memory expansion at SuperCompute ‘22 in Dallas next week.

Dell announced the next generation of PowerEdge servers with 4th Generation AMD EPYC processors. They are available in one- and two-socket configurations, with support for as much as 50% more processor cores compared to the previous generation.

Marvell has announced a new Compute Express Link (CXL) Development Platform for cloud data center operators and server OEMs. It supports memory expansion and pooling and pairs Marvell’s CXL technology with AMD’s Genoa and Intel’s coming Sapphire Rapids CPU.

Big memory software supplier MemVerge has developed software-defined Compute Express Link (CXL) memory management products that run on 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors featuring support for CXL 1.1+ specifications.

Micron announced availability of DDR5 DRAM memory and DDR5 SRAM for the datacenter that is validated for the new AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors. Its DDR5 SDRAM delivers a 1.5 times increase in data rates at 4800 MTps when compared to DDR4 3200, and enables features like on-die ECC, Error Check and Scrub (ECS) and fault bounding for increased reliability in the data center.

SK hynix announced its DRAM – 1anm 16Gb DDR5 and 1anm 24Gb DDR5 – and CXL products have been validated with AMD’s 4th Gen Epyc processors. The DRAM supports 4800Mbps. SK hynix also provides a CXL memory device with 96GB capacity composed of 24Gbit DDR5 DRAMs based on 1anm.

Other storage news

Real-time data platform supplier Aerospike announced early availability of Aerospike Cloud running on AWS. The new Database-as-a-Service offering gives developers and development teams the capability of the multi-model Aerospike Database 6 delivered as an on-demand, pay-as-you-go, fully elastic service.

Craig Nelson

Open-source data orchestrator Alluxio has appointed Craig Nelson as SVP of Global Sales; along with the company’s first dedicated SVP, Business Development and Marketing role led by John Mracek, who formerly headed sales. Previously, Craig was CRO for FirstWave, a leader in network monitoring and cybersecurity solutions HQ in Sydney, Australia. He was the CEO of Opmantek Software, an open source software company which was acquired by FirstWave in Jan 2022. Craig joined Opmantek Software from Ixia, which was acquired by Keysight Systems in 2017 for $1.6 billion. At Ixia, Craig was VP of Worldwide Enterprise Sales.

Cloud and backup storage supplier Backblaze has promoted Dr Brian Beach to CTO. Brian Wilson, who has served as CTO since 2007, will remain an employee at Backblaze and will become Inveterate Software Engineer, as well as serve in an advisory CTO capacity until the end of the year.

ChaosSearch today announced new platform integrations designed to support growing demand for less complex, less expensive cloud data services. The combination of Cribl Stream and the ChaosSearch Cloud Data Platform will optimize customers’ SIEM, APM, and observability systems, improving incident investigation, threat hunting, and more. Datadog users can use ChaosSearch to get a centralized, 360-degree view of log data and enhance the benefits of Datadog for metrics and tracing, while reducing costs.

Supercomputer, HPC and enterprise storage supplier DDN is growing its services product set with embedded onsite professionals and managed services to support in-house technology teams. Several public sector organizations, including federal and state government as well as private businesses, are using DDN’s technologists as Storage Account Managers, Technical Account Managers and Storage Analysts. DDN technologists with secret level clearances and above can support national security organizations.

Struggling survivor and archive storage supplier Falconstor has reported its second consecutive growth quarter, with Q3 revenues of $2.4 million in the prior quarter. It eked out a $220K profit. Todd Brooks, FalconStor CEO, said: “The hybrid cloud reseller relationship we formed with IBM in the second quarter of 2022 continued to expand during the quarter with new customers taking advantage of our joint offerings and existing customers expanding their monthly usage.”

SaaS backup supplier Keepit has won auto distributor Porsche Holding Salzburg as a customer, because it had European-based datacenters. Keepit is a vendor-neutral SaaS data protection cloud with a blockchain-verified offering. It follows the 3-2-1 principle of backup, where 2 copies of data are stored at separate locations, and one copy is backed up in an off-site, private cloud.

MASV (massive.io), declaring it provides the fastest large file transfer solution for media professionals, has integrated its SW with Object Matrix. It says this MASV integration is the fastest way to upload media assets to Object Matrix MatrixStore. Users don’t require account-level contributor access to a MatrixStore account. MASV supports transfer workflows with a variety of cloud providers, including AWS, Frame.io, Google Cloud, Dropbox, Microsoft Azure, Sharepoint, Microsoft OneDrive, Backblaze, Box, DigitalOcean, MinIO, Postlab Drive, Wasabi Cloud Storage, Docker, iconik, Adobe Premiere Pro Panel, Slack, Reach Engine and more.

Micron is shipping qualification samples of its 1β (1-beta) DRAM technology to select smartphone manufacturers and chipset partners and has achieved mass production readiness. It is using it in low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) mobile memory, delivering top speed grades of 8.5 gigabits (Gb) per second.

Cloud file system supplier Nasuni announced strong customer growth in the energy industry with data under management increasing by more than 165 percent since the end of Q1 2021. This was driven by a greater amount of cloud migrations, strong demand for file access and sharing capabilities from remote locations and the persistent need for business resiliency from threats such as ransomware.

Seagate said Robert (Bob) Bruggeworth has been appointed to its Board. Bruggeworth has over 20 years experience as CEO of two public companies, RF Micro Devices and currently Qorvo. Prior to these roles, he spent 16 years in various senior leadership positions at AMP, now part of TE Connectivity, residing in Asia and the U.S.

Cloud database accelerator Silk has appointed Tom Murphy as its CMO. Murphy has worked at Turbonomic, a resource-simulation software company acquired by IBM. Before that, he held the CMO role at Bradford Networks, Relicore, and Bit9.

Speedb which supplies the Speedb data engine, a drop-in replacement for RocksDB, is going open source. Open sourced by Facebook as a fork of Google’s LevelDB in 2012, RocksDB is the de facto standard Embedded key value store (KVS). As RocksDB adoption expands to cover a broader range of use cases and deployment scenarios, the Speedb community fills a gap in the KVS space by providing developers with innovation, support and services to overcome emerging challenges. The Speedb enterprise edition enables users to routinely generate up to double throughput, with half the latency, and double the capacity as compared to the same deployment with the RocksDB storage engine.

Casey George

Data integrator and manager Talend has appointed Casey George as its CRO. Casey was most recently SVP and GM at Verint, a global customer engagement supplier, and spent over 20 years at IBM in many executive roles.

ThinkParQ, which supplies the parallel file system BeeGFS SW, announced a new hierarchical index tool, BeeGFS Hive Index. It’s a hierarchical index that stores file system metadata to enable users to run queries and searches on a file system with millions to billions of files and receive results in seconds without affecting the performance and efficiency of the file system itself. It initially scans the file system and then incrementally updates the index by reacting to file system modification events it receives from the BeeGFS metadata modification event logger.

Data pipeline builder Upsolver announced GA of SQLake at a new low price of $99 per TB ingested with no charge for transformation processing and no minimum commitment required. The new service provides a SQL-based, self-orchestrating data pipeline platform that ingests and combines real-time events with batch data sources for up-to-the-minute analytics. It says companies can achieve a quantum leap in data freshness for use cases like ML model training, anomaly detection and real-time BI and data science. It also allows them to make data easily available to any SQL user – not just data engineers but data scientists, analysts, product managers and other data consumers.

Veeam announced that UK supermarket chain Asda has selected Veeam Availability Suite backup and restoration. Following its divestiture from Walmart in early 2021, Asda had to take responsibility for protecting its more than 2,000 hosts and 3,000 VMware virtual machines. Veeam software currently backs up and replicates data between the company’s primary and secondary data centres, its head office and one of its depots.

Weebit Nano announced the first silicon wafers integrating Weebit’s embedded Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM or RRAM) module have been delivered to Weebit from SkyWater’s U.S. production fab. This is the first time silicon wafers of Weebit ReRAM have been received from a production fab, a major milestone toward commercialization of the technology at SkyWater.

