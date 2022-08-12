Who should get to define your software defined storage setup?

If it doesn’t already, your datacenter is more than likely going to feature software-defined storage (SDS) in the very near future.

SDS offers the prospect of vastly improved flexibility and automation right across on-prem, edge, and the cloud, with 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors providing the perfect platform for reliable, scalable storage solutions. But not all software defined architectures are created equal, and storage admins remain understandably concerned about the prospect of vendor lock-in.

In which case open source SDS is more than likely on your agenda. But how does that work in practice? And what are the opportunities and potential pitfalls of different approaches?

You can find answers to those questions and more by joining this Open Storage Summit session on “Orchestrating open-source storage solutions for more efficient IT“, on September 7, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

The Register’s Martin Courtney will be joined by Steven Umbehocker, founder and CEO at OSNexus, Supermicro product director Paul McLeod, and Supermicro product manager Sherry Lin to discuss open source software-defined storage approaches, and how they future proof your architecture.

They’ll be picking apart the key issues around open-source SDS, including the benefits of scale-up versus scale-out and what this means for networking requirements, the best architectures for different use cases, such as backup and archive, and the advantages of deploying storage systems based on 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors.

Everyone’s starting point is different, so they’ll cover the challenges of migrating data from legacy systems to SDS, and how you can confront them.

And they’ll explain in depth how Supermicro, Intel, and OSNexus are collaborating to optimize server and storage products which give customers what they need to implement software-defined storage.

So, if you want to get a complete overview of what’s happening in storage, now and in the future, head here and register for the entire event. Because the future of storage is wide open.

