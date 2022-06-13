Storage news ticker – June 13

Data cyber security and backup supplier Acronis has launched a Data Loss Prevention (DLP) pack for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud available in an Early Access Program. Acronis says it doesn’t require months for deployment or highly skilled teams to maintain it.

Protect sensitive data transferred via various user and system connections including instant messaging and peripheral devices.

Uses Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud console and agent for data visibility and classification.

Offers out-of-box data classification templates for common regulatory frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA and PCI DSS.

Provides continuous monitoring for DLP incidents with multiple policy enforcement options, enabling ongoing automated policy adjustment to business-specifics.

Includes robust audit and logging capabilities, giving administrators the ability to respond effectively to DLP events and conduct post-breach forensic investigations.

AWS has announced three new EC2 instances, including:

EC2 R6id Instances with NVMe Local Instance Storage of up to 7.6 TB : Amazon EC2 R6id instances are equipped with NVMe SSD local instance storage, designed to power applications that require low storage latency or require temporary swap space. These sixth-generation instances offer generational improvement, including a 15% increase in price performance, 33% more vCPUs, up to 1 TB memory, 2x networking performance, 2x EBS performance, and global availability.

EC2 C6id instances: Also powered by gen 3 Xeon SPs, C6id instances offer up to 138% higher TB storage per vCPU and 56% lower cost per TB when compared to previous generation instances. C6id instances are ideal for compute-intensive workloads, including those that need access to high-speed, low-latency local storage, such as video encoding, image manipulation, and other forms of media processing.

Dell Unity XT’s latest Operating Environment (OE) 5.2. provides;

Online data-in-place controller upgrades² when more performance, capacity and system limits are required ensuring their initial investment is protected

Support for new synchronous file replication configurations with fan-out and cascading topologies enhancing disaster recovery operations for the business

Deliver additional system efficiencies with dynamic pool and inline data reduction software for both hybrid and all flash pools on Unity XT HFAs

A Dell blog provides more information.

HCI HW and Kubernetes lifecycle manager Diamanti has upgraded its Spektra Enterprise product, a cloud-native software stack for deploying and managing containerized applications. Centralized Application Catalogs provide more control over open-source components and versions deployed into production to mitigate security vulnerabilities. Users can set up one or more people to receive email alerts in the event of critical application failure events and/or application disaster recovery.

DPU hardware and composability SW startup Fungible has announced a new release of Fungible Storage Cluster (FSC) 4.1, providing support for VMware vSphere environments requiring high-performance. Customers can plug Fungible’s FSC storage into their ESXi servers with NVMe/TCP and get what appears to be local storage. The resulting performance is nearly identical to local storage even though it is a shared resource.

Micron has announced upcoming availability of two new consumer storage SSDs, the Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe and Crucial P3 NVMe.

The P3 Plus SSD product line will provide sequential read/write speeds up to 5000/4200MB/sec, while P3 SSDs will provide read/write speeds up to 3500/3000MB/sec. Both drives will be available in capacities up to 4TB. The P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe SSD, built with 176-layer 3D NAND, delivers load times and data transfers that are nearly nine times faster than SATA3 SSDs and up to 43% faster than the fastest Gen3 SSDs, Micro said. The P3 Gen3 NVMe SSD has load times six times faster than SATA SSDs and over twenty times faster than hard disk drives, while offering performance that is 45% faster than the previous generation, the vendor added. Both drives should be available this summer.