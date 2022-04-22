Storage News Ticker – 22 April

….

Unstructured NAS and object data migrator and manager Datadobi has signed Climb Channel Solutions to distribute its products to resellers and solution providers in the EMEA region.

Gartner has released historical data on the top five DBMS suppliers since 2017 and it shows the dramatic inroads made by cloud-based DBMS suppliers. Its 2017 top dog – Oracle, appears to have been overtaken by Microsoft (Azure) and AWS, and Google has leapfrogged IBM. Here are Gartner’s numbers and a chart:

Hammerspace says Jellyfish Pictures has deployed its Global Data Environment to advance its virtual studio strategy and fuel its business growth. Jellyfish is using its platform on its cloud rendering projects, using Hammerspace to enable content and leverage the most cost-effective cloud compute region without concern for where the content was created. Jellyfish is an M&E/VFX company, and so has decentralized and distributed data creation, storage and talent resources across wide geographies. Hammerspace said its Global Data Environment platform gives high-performance, local read/write data access to global users and applications, of all of an organization’s data, no matter where it is stored.

Nexsan, a StorCentric business unit, has launched its Unity NV10000 enterprise-class, all-flash NVMe storage array. It supports file (NFS, SMB), block (iSCSI, FC) and object (S3) protocols and has up to 20GB/sec bandwidth. The array software includes, snapshots, ESXi integration, in-line compression, caching, async replication, encryption, and high-availability. It is a Veeam-certified backup target device and supports immutable block and file data and S3 object lock. This Unity array accompanies Nexsan’s E-series high-density/high-capacity and Beast high-density arrays, and the Assureon archival array.

AI-powered unstructured data search startup Nuclia has raised a $5.4 million seed round led by Crane Venture Partners and Ealai. Barcelona-based Nuclia says its cloud-native NucliaDB database has been open sourced. It has a publicly available API that enables developers to integrate AI-powered search into any app, service, or website in minutes. Aneel Lakhani, Venture Partner at Crane, said: “Nuclia has built something incredible. Imagine being taken to the exact time in a video or podcast, or the exact block in a PDF or presentation, that has the content you are looking for. And then go a step further, searching not only for content, but also concepts.”

Seagate has said it will power its global facilities with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. Joan Motsinger, SVP for business sustainability and transformation at Seagate, came out with a particularly cringeworthy comment in an announcement, saying: “Seagate’s value of Integrity compels us to take meaningful and measurable action on climate change.” In April 2020 it was revealed that Seagate had put slow rewrite SMR drive technology into its Barracuda disk drive products without telling customers. Public US businesses are compelled by the SEC to disclose ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) information to customers and can look to suppliers in their supply chains to help them achieve better ESG results.

Sanmina’s Viking Enterprise Solutions product division has announced its Cloud Native Obsidian (CNO), an on-premises storage system with an object-and-file storage architecture. Viking says CNO’s compatibility with public cloud platforms enables businesses to deploy a hybrid cloud strategy. A diagram shows it involves NVMe SSDs, Ceph and file storage – probably disk – and hooks up to S3 in AWS.

Viking graphic

According to Viking, “when comparing to cloud-based storage, CNO removes the traditional RAID hardware constraints by simply allowing additional, qualified storage nodes to be added to the CNO cluster and providing a scalable storage lifecycle, under one storage manager.” CNO is intended for market segments including the media/entertainment, video surveillance, backup and archive, and enterprise file services sectors. It’s now available through Viking’s distribution partner Climb Channel Solutions.