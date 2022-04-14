Nutanix’s CFO exits to join startup

Nutanix CFO Duston Williams has resigned for pastures new with Rukmini Sivaraman, senior veep of Financial Planning & Analysis, promoted to replace him.

Duston Williams

Williams is leaving to become the CFO of an as-yet unamed pre-IPO company in a different market area. In a statement he said: “With the Company’s business model evolution well underway, I have decided that now is the right time to take on a new challenge.”

Nutanix CEO and president Rajiv Ramaswami issued a statement congratulating Williams: “We are incredibly grateful to Duston for the many contributions he has made to Nutanix during his time as CFO. Since joining Nutanix in 2014, Duston has played an instrumental role in our success. He guided Nutanix through our IPO in 2016 and was critical to the planning for, and execution of, our transition to a subscription business model, which will position Nutanix for future sustainable, profitable growth and value creation.

“I especially appreciated his support and partnership during my transition to Nutanix in December 2020. His hard work and leadership have earned him this exciting new opportunity and we look forward to cheering him on in the future.”

Rukmini Sivaraman

Rukmini Sivaraman was previously Nutanix’ Chief People Officer, and before that SVP of People and Business Operations. Further back, she worked for eight years as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in New York, executing strategic transactions, including IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and debt financing transactions for software companies.

There have been several other exec moves recently at Nutanix as Ramaswami puts his stamp on the company:

Lee Caswell came in to be SVP of product marketing in February, coming from Ramaswami’s old company, VMware

Mandy Dhaliwal was appointed Chief Marketing Officer in March, joining from Boomi,

Shyam Desirazu became head of engineering this month, also coming from VMware.

Williams is to remain with Nutanix through April 30, 2022 and will work with Sivaraman to help smooth the transition.

The hyperconverged hybrid cloud company also confirmed that its financial performance for the current fiscal quarter and financial year remains on track.