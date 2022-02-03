Octopus-like Red Hat adds Ceph persistent storage to OpenShift Kubernetes

Big Blue’s big Red Hat open source business unit is adding Ceph-based persistent storage services to its OpenShift containerised app software services.

OpenShift Data Foundation offers cloud-native persistent storage, data management and data protection. It is based on Ceph, Noobaa and Rook software components. Ceph provides object, block and file storage. Noobaa, acquired by Red Hat in 2018, is an abstraction layer over a storage infrastructure and provides data storage service management across hybrid multi-cloud environments. Rook, which can be used to set up a Ceph cluster, orchestrates multiple storage services, each with a Kubernetes operator.

Joe Fernandes, Red Hat’s cloud platforms VP and GM, provided the standard announcement quote: “Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus provides the innovation of Kubernetes tailored for enterprise needs, along with a broad set of additional capabilities like management, enhanced security features and now storage out of the box, answering common production requirements that basic Kubernetes services cannot address.”

Red Hat OpenShift is now a more complete Kubernetes app development, deployment and secure software stack. This comes from adding the OpenShift Data Foundation product to a Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus bundle, now made up of:

OpenShift;

Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes;

Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes;

Quay (Central registry);

OpenShift Data Foundation (previously called Container Services).

The latest version of OpenShift Data Foundation, 4.9, includes multi-cloud object gateway namespace buckets. These enable data to reside in a single location while also being made available on alternative locations where applications need access, without having to copy data over to the alternative location.

It also has persistent volume encryption in which users can bring their own key, and manage and hold encryption keys separate from their cluster.

Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus is available now and the Data Foundation offering is added it in two ways. Red Hat customers who have an active Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus subscription receive OpenShift Data Foundation Essentials as part of their existing subscription at no extra cost.

A Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus with Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation Advanced bundle, adds security features, multi-cluster workload support, disaster recovery, and standalone and mixed use storage support to the Essentials offering.