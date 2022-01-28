Storage news – January 28

…

A person close to events here tells me it’s likely Cohesity and Morgan Stanley are filling out an S1 form for Cohesity’s IPO. First news on the IPO came just before Christmas. It looks as if it could take place in the first half of 2022. We expect Rubrik to run an IPO this year as well.

…

Data migrator and manager Datadobi announced the promotion of territory manager Matthias Nijs to the VP of EMEA Sales position. Nijs will lead the regional sales team with a remit to continue to expand Datadobi across EMEA, enhance the company’s partner program, and work closely with customers to optimise their unstructured data storage environments. He will report to chief revenue officer Michael Jack.

…

File and content sharer Egnyte ended 2021 with more than $150 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and added more than 200 new employees, bringing its total headcount to more than 900 employees globally. Other highlights included the opening of a new office in India, the reseller channel ARR growing by 30 per cent, and doubling ARR for biotech customers following the launch of Egnyte for Life Sciences. Alexa King, the former EVP for Corporate & Legal Affairs at FireEye, has been appointed to Egnyte’s board of directors. She has helped to grow and scale businesses from early-stage to multibillion-dollar companies, including the IPOs of FireEye and Aruba Networks, the sale of Siebel Systems to Oracle, and the rebranding of Mandian

…

Hackensack Meridian Health, a nonprofit healthcare organisation comprised of 17 hospitals in New Jersey, has chosen Informatica‘s Data integration, Quality and Management solutions to consolidate its silos of patient data into a centralised repository. It has also deployed Informatica’s Enterprise Data Catalog and Axon Data Governance to enable easy data discovery and governance.

…

European CSP Scaleway has released Object Storage in a fully redundant, Multi-AZ, configuration. It enhances and strengthens data resilience under three independent and geographically separate Availability Zones (AZ) within the company’s fr-par region. Scaleway is the first European cloud provider to offer data resiliency across three independent Availability Zones within the same region. Until now, this option was only available with dominant players who do not adhere to European values, such as cloud sovereignty and choice.

…

Reports from various sources say that China’s bankrupt Tsinghua Unigroup is ending plans for a a $24 billion 3D NAND flash facility and $126 billion DRAM fab in the Chinese city of Chongqing. A a restructuring plan has been developed by a consortium headed by Beijing Jianguang Asset Management (JAC Capital) and Wise Road Capital.

…

Gartner has placed Veritas in the Leaders quadrant in its Jan 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. There are more Leaders (6) than visionaries (4) and niche players (2) making this MQ look a tad unbalanced.

…