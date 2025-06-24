StorONE using Phison SW for integrated on-prem AI training system

StorONE is using Phison’s aiDAPTIVE+ software in its ONEai automated AI system for enterprise storage.

SSD controller and latterly drive supplier Phison launched aiDAPTIVE+, an LLM system that can be trained and maintained on premises, in August last year. StorONE supplies S1 storage; performant and affordable block, file, and object storage from a single array formed from clustered all-flash and hybrid flash+disk nodes. ONEai integrates Phison’s aiDAPTIV+ technology directly into the StorONE storage platform, with plug-and-play deployment, GPU optimization, and native AI processing built into the storage layer. It is said to enable large language model (LLM) training and inferencing without the need for external infrastructure or cloud services.

Gal Naor

StorONE CEO Gal Naor stated: “ONEai sets a new benchmark for an increasingly AI-integrated industry, where storage is the launchpad to take data from a static component to a dynamic application. Through this technology partnership with Phison, we are filling the gap between traditional storage and AI infrastructure by delivering a turnkey, automated solution that simplifies AI data insights for organizations with limited budgets or expertise.

“We’re lowering the barrier to entry to enable enterprises of all sizes to tap into AI-driven intelligence without the requirement of building large-scale AI environments or sending data to the cloud.”

ONEai uses AI GPU and memory optimization and intelligent data placement to offer an efficient, AI-integrated system with minimal setup complexity. Integrated GPU modules reduce AI inference latency and deliver up to 95 percent hardware utilization.



Users benefit from reduced power, operational and hardware costs, enhanced GPU performance and on-premises LLM training and inferencing on proprietary organizational data. There is no need build complex AI infrastructure or navigate the regulations and costs of off-premises systems.

Michael Wu

The ONEAi software is optimized for fine-tuning, RAG and inferencing, features integrated GPU memory extensions and simplifies data management via a very user-friendly GUI, eliminating the need for complex infrastructure or external AI platforms. We’re told it automatically recognizes and responds to file creation, modification and deletion, feeding them into ongoing AI activities, and delivering real-time insights into data stored in the storage system.

Michael Wu, GM and president of Phison US, said: “Through the aiDAPTIV+ integration, ONEai connects the storage engine and the AI acceleration layer, ensuring optimal data flow, intelligent workload orchestration and highly efficient GPU utilization. The result is an alternative to the DIY approach for IT and infrastructure teams, who can now opt for a pre-integrated, seamless, secure and efficient AI deployment within the enterprise infrastructure.”

ONEai will be generally available in Q3 2025.