Infinidat celebrates a very good 2021

Enterprise storage array supplier Infinidat reported 40 per cent year-on-year bookings growth in 2021.

This included an end-of year boost, with 68 per cent growth in the final quarter, and Infinidat says it has accelerated its double-digit growth.

Phil Bullinger.

Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat, who was appointed a year ago, has had a very good year and the board should be happy. He said “It has been a transformational year for the company, and our expansion demonstrates our proven growth strategy and reflects the rapidly increasing demand for Infinidat’s software-defined storage technology. The customer, partner, and product momentum we achieved in 2021 position Infinidat for continued success and growth.”

More than 25 per cent of the Fortune 50 are now Infinidat customers, and Infinidat achieved more than 130 per cent year-over-year revenue growth in the company’s Fortune 100 customer base in 2021. It also increased its channel base in 2021 from under 400 partners to more than 500 — a >25 per cent increase, and achieved close to 90 per cent channel revenue.

Infinidat also hired a slew of new execs in 2021, such as CMO Eric Herzog and EMEA and AJP sales head Richard Bradbury, as Bullinger built up its market-facing capabilities.

Dave Vellante, co-founder of SiliconAngle and chief analyst at Wikibon, provides a fitting end-of-story quote: “The company’s double-digit growth underscores its traction and ability to respond to evolving customer requirements in areas such as cyber resilience. It’s good to see management accelerating Infinidat’s original vision with an approach that has always been non-conventional. That’s what it takes to compete with established incumbents in today’s market.”