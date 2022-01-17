Storage news ticker – January 17

…

UK-based digital archiver Arkivium has been selected to take its petabyte-scale and SaaS-based ARCHIVER offering through to the final, pilot stage, in preparation for commercialisation on the European Open Science Cloud (EOSC) and elsewhere. It has successfully completed both the design and prototyping phase of ARCHIVER (Archiving and Preservation for Research Environments), a €4.8 million project. Arkivum has selected Google Cloud for all phases of the ARCHIVER project.

Dell EMC has just released AppSync v4.4, providing Integrated Copy Data Management (iCDM) with Dell EMC’s primary storage systems. A Dell EMC blog discusses PowerMax secure snapshots, application integration improvements, and deeper platform support for PowerStore arrays with, for example, NVMe-oFC support.

Hyve Solutions’ VP of technology Jay Shenoy told us that he believed Twitter’s Jan 2021 DriveScale acquisition was a normal acqui-hire — Twitter wanting some of DriveScale’s people and not its composable systems products. Shenoy worked at Twitter at that time. DriveScale was founded by CTO and then chief architect Satya Nishtala and chief scientist Tom Lyon. Shenoy said “None of the business people at DriveScale went to Twitter. … Tom and many other people from the software team are the only ones who went to Twitter.” Their remit is to build flexible infrastructure, whether it be on-premises or in the public cloud.

IBM’s Spectrum Fusion HCI v2.1.2 is generally available. IT includes enhanced active file management (AFM), a Container Network Interface(CNI) daemon, support for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, IBM Spectrum Protect Plus, Spectrum Scale Erasure Code Edition, also proxy server setup for the OpenShift Container Platform cluster.

We heard Veritas is going to hire Santosh Rao, currently a Gartner analyst with the title “principal product management, Amazon RDS/Aurora”. On asking, a Veritas spokesperson told us: “Veritas does not comment on rumours or speculation.”

