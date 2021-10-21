Storage news ticker – October 21

.…

Weka IO has hired Frederik Schroeder as VP of Strategic Partners and Sean Hiss as the new VP of GTM Operations. Schroeder joins from Hitachi Vantara, where he was VP and GM of Global Inside Sales. Hiss also comes from Hitachi Vantara where he was VP of Marketing Strategy and Planning as well as Global Head of Revenue Marketing.

Iguazio, the MLOps (machine learning operations) company, announced support for FSx for ONTAP. This provides fully managed shared file and block storage on AWS Cloud with the data access and management capabilities of ONTAP.

Yvonne Wassenaar.

Rubrik has appointed of Yvonne Wassenaar, the CEO of Puppet, to its Board of Directors. She serves on the Board of Directors for Forrester, Anaplan, and Harvey Mudd College and, Rubrik says, brings deep experience in SaaS and enterprise go-to-market, having previously held key leadership positions at VMware, Accenture, and New Relic.

Data protector and manager Quest Software announced the availability of Quest QoreStor v7.1, providing customers with enhanced ransomware prevention capabilities and cloud support. It provides Cloud Reader Mode — an alternative QoreStor instance that can be configured to read a QoreStor Cloud tier that is active, enabling users to test their cloud data. There is integration with Quest’s QorePortal for SaaS-based management of QoreStor instances from anywhere on anything. QorePortal comes with built in organisational structure and role-based access.

File Transfer Protocol (FTP) support has been deleted from the codebase in the latest stable build of the Chrome browser, version 95. See here for more details.

Kubernetes-as-a-Service supplier Platform9 announced a Profile Engine for template-based cross-cluster governance, IDE enhancements for fast access to running workloads, user-specified upgrade strategies (sequential, parallel node percentage or batch , KubeVirt enhancements, and CIS benchmarking compliance. The Profile Engine enables GitOps style automation in multi-cloud environments by allowing administrators to define cluster configurations as desired state templates, and then deploy those to any target cluster.

Amazon Web Services announced the introduction of AWS Data Exchange for Amazon Redshift, making it even easier to find, subscribe to, and use thousands of third-party datasets from within Amazon Redshift with just a few clicks and no need to extract, transform, and load it. Customers can directly query third-party data from AWS Data Exchange and combine it with their own first-party data in Amazon Redshift to generate more relevant, comprehensive insights for their business.

NetApp’s new Spot Security offering provides automates security monitoring in the cloud by scanning cloud resource usage and the relationship between dynamically changing cloud resources to understand the scope and breadth that a compromised resource may have on the overall account. It ingests data from cloud APIs, network traffic, and user activity to monitor cloud infrastructure events like access, utilisation, and configuration changes. Spot Security will be available for private preview soon, to be followed by general availability on AWS and Azure. Spot Security supports EC2, S3, IAM, RDS, VPCs and other commonly used services, with more to come. Find out more here.