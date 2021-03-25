Webcast: Six mistakes to avoid while managing a storage solution

By
Chris Mellor
-

PromoWekaIO co-founder and CEO Liran Zvibel thinks enterprise data storage buyers should be aware of six traps lying in wait when contemplating legacy solutions.

Liran says the pitfalls are:

  1. Proprietary hardware, 
  2. Software chasm between the on-premises and public cloud worlds,
  3. Separate silos for different workloads,
  4. Hobbled GPU hardware,
  5. Additional data protection requirement,
  6. Multi-product integration instead of consolidation around one.

He explained his reasoning to me in a recent webcast which is now available on demand. Register and decide for yourself if this data management supplier with its fast filesystem has a good case for saying legacy storage should be heading for the scrapyard.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR