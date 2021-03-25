Webcast: Six mistakes to avoid while managing a storage solution

PromoWekaIO co-founder and CEO Liran Zvibel thinks enterprise data storage buyers should be aware of six traps lying in wait when contemplating legacy solutions.

Liran says the pitfalls are:

Proprietary hardware, Software chasm between the on-premises and public cloud worlds, Separate silos for different workloads, Hobbled GPU hardware, Additional data protection requirement, Multi-product integration instead of consolidation around one.

He explained his reasoning to me in a recent webcast which is now available on demand. Register and decide for yourself if this data management supplier with its fast filesystem has a good case for saying legacy storage should be heading for the scrapyard.