Webcast: Six mistakes to avoid while managing a storage solution

PromoWekaIO co-founder and CEO Liran Zvibel thinks enterprise data storage buyers should be aware of six traps lying in wait when contemplating legacy solutions.
Liran says the pitfalls are:
- Proprietary hardware,
- Software chasm between the on-premises and public cloud worlds,
- Separate silos for different workloads,
- Hobbled GPU hardware,
- Additional data protection requirement,
- Multi-product integration instead of consolidation around one.
He explained his reasoning to me in a recent webcast which is now available on demand. Register and decide for yourself if this data management supplier with its fast filesystem has a good case for saying legacy storage should be heading for the scrapyard.
