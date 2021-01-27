Quantum upgrades hybrid storage appliance

Quantum has refreshed its hybrid storage appliance line-up with the H2000 giving the new range higher-capacity drives and faster connectivity than its predecessor.

Quantum said the HS2000 marks a significant increase in performance on previous generation, the QXS Series. The company did not disclose H2000 bandwidth performance numbers at launch time.

Noemi Greyzdorf, director of product marketing, provides the announcement quote: “The H2000 Series represents a generational upgrade, providing better storage capacity and access, while enabling customers to fully tap into their software subscription license through its tight integration with the StorNext 7 file system. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The H2000 come in two flavours, a 12 x 3.5inch-slot HS2012 enclosure and a 24 x 2.5inch slot one, both 2RU in size. They support SAS-connected SSDs and HDDs and can be managed via Quantum’s StorNext workflow software.

Supported drives include 3.5-inch format 4, 8 and 16TB nearline disk drives and 1.2TB, 1.8TB and 2.4TB 10,000rpm 2.5-inch disk drives. Customers can also specify 1.9TB, 7.68TB and 15.36TB SAS SSDS.

H2000 chassis

Faster connectivity should enable the H2000 to exceed 2RU QXS-3 and QXS-4 performance. The H2000 systems support 32Gbit/sFibre Channel and 10/25/40/100Gbit/sec Ethernet connectivity. QXS systems uses 16Gbit/s Fibre Channel, half the speed of the H2000’s Fibre Channel, and 1/10GbitE.

HS2000s can be used for storage in a StorNext system, alongside the F-Series NVMe drive arrays.

At time of publication, Quantum has not released H2000 availability or pricing information.