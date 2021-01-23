Samsung gets flashier- and a bit faster -with the mainstream 870 EVO SSD

Samsung has updated the 860 EVO SATA SSD to the 870 EVO version, changing the flash from 64-layer to 128-layer V-NAND, and making it slightly faster.

Samsung 870 EVO.

KyuYoung Lee, VP of Samsung’s memory brand biz, is on message with this statement: “Representing the culmination of our SATA SSD line, the new 870 EVO delivers a compelling mix of performance, reliability and compatibility for casual laptop and desktop PC users as well as Network Attached Storage (NAS) users.”

The performance overview numbers for the 870 and 860 are below.

They are pretty similar but the 870 EVO improves random read speed, delivering 38 per cent improvement in random read speed over the previous 860 model at a queue depth of 1.

The 870 EVO is sold in 2.5-inch format only, unlike the 860 which was also available as an M.2 format drive..

The 870 has the same endurance as its predecessor, with up to 2,400 TB written (TBW) for the duration of the five-year warranty. The endurance rating is 150TBW for the 250GB drive, and doubles as the capacity increases to 500GB and on through 1TB and 2TB to 4TB.

Both EVO models use a 6Gbit/s SATA interface, AES-256 bit encryption and an Arm-based Samsung controller.

Like the 860, the 870 EVO has a variably sized SLC write cache, called Intelligent TurboWrite technology, to increase its speed.

We’re told the 870 EVO supports TRIM and S.M.A.R.T. functionality and comes with Samsung’s Magician software for drive management. It also comes with drive cloning software.

Lastly, this product is somewhat similar to the existing 870 QVO SSD, but the latter drive uses quad-level flash and goes up to 8TB in capacity.

Manufacturer’s suggested pricing starts at $39.99 for the 250GB model, and continues with $69.99 for 500GB, $129.99 for 1TB, $249.99 for 2TB and $479.99 for 4TB.