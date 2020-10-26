Israel time change knocks out local NetApp storage

A switchover to winter time in Israel was followed by failures in NetApp storage arrays which in turn caused server failures.

Computers in the Ministry of Health, universities and businesses failed on Sunday October 25 hen the change from daylight savings time to winter time occurred, Haaretz reports. “A crash of the storage [was] followed by a crash of additional servers, even after the original problem has been addressed,” an IT manager told Haaretz.

NetApp has fixed the problem and affected systems are restarting after many hours of being out of service. It did not respond to a request for comment by Haaretz.

NetApp ONTAP 9.7 was involved in the error, according to a Blocks & Files source.