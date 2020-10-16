Two Rubrik execs departing, including CFO

We learnt that Rubrik’s CFO and CPO (Chief People Officer) are both leaving.

Rubrik is a six year-old startup funded to the tune of more than $552m, and with a $3bn-plus valuation. It produces backup and data management software and said it had a $600m run rate from its more than 2,500 customers last February.

Murray Demo.



Rubrik tell us: “After a long and successful career, Murray Demo will be retiring from his day-to-day leadership role as of early next year. This is part of a planned succession process as Kiran Choudary SVP, Finance & Strategy, is being promoted to CFO.”

Demo came onboard at Rubrik in January 2018, after a 6 year-plus stint at Atlassian where he was the CFO. During his time there the company IPO’d, raising $426m. There was speculation when Rubrik hired him that a Rubrin IPO might be in the offing. That speculation could now be over. On the other hand … knowing that an IPO could demand an 18-month commitment, Murray Demo could have concluded, at his time of life, he should step aside and make way for a new CFO who could provide that commitment.

Choudary joined Rubrik in August 2018, also coming from Atlasssian where he spent 5 years and became VP Finance and Strategy.

Rubrik’s spokesperson said: “Kiran brings an impressive background and experience to the role having led corporate finance at companies like Atlassian. Murray will remain in an advisory role with Rubrik following his retirement and will continue to support the company through the remainder of the year in transition.” That advisory role will be a paid position.

Jeff Vijungco.

On the HR front; “Jeff Vijungco will be departing Rubrik to spend more time with his family and begin his next chapter as a partner at an executive search firm. We have begun a search for a Chief People Officer and have a strong interim team in place that will continue to lead and implement our talent, people development, benefit, and diversity initiatives. We wish Jeff great success in his future endeavours and thank him for his contributions.”