This Week in Storage, featuring Qumulo, Actifio and more

This week, AWS has made Qumulo filer software available in the AWS government cloud; Actifio backs up SAP HANA to object storage in GCP; and LucidLink is doing cloud collab stuff with Adobe Premiere Pro.

Qumulo AWS takes on Azure NetApp Files

Scalable file system supplier Qumulo has announced its availability in the AWS GovCloud (US) through the AWS Marketplace.

Qumulo says Government organisations can now integrate their file data with legacy applications in private cloudand cloud-native applications in AWS GovCloud (US) with a single file data platform.

The company is working with Corsec Security Inc. to gain various US government certifications for its software. The company said it aims to make Qumulo the strategic choice for all types of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and unclassified file data., as well as the upcoming FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria EAL2+ certifications of its platform.

NetApp, a Qumulo competitor, this week announced Azure NetApp Files is in the Azure government cloud

Actifio HANA DR costs 86 per cent less on GCP

Copy data manager Actifio is waving a tech validation report from ESG that say it reduced backup and disaster recovery (DR) infrastructure costs by 86 per cent when protecting SAP HANA workloads with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) object storage. The comparison is with legacy backup approaches using high-performance block storage.

ESG found the same high levels of performance from a DR copy running off Google Nearline object storage as their production instances running on Google Persistent disk block storage.

ESG Senior Validation Analyst Tony Palmer said: “Cloud object storage is typically 10x inexpensive than the cloud SSD/flash block storage. Actifio’s ability to recover SAP HANA database in just minutes from cloud object storage, while delivering the I/O performance of an SSD/flash block storage is very unique in the industry and reduces cloud infrastructure costs by more than 80 per cent for enterprises.”

You can download the ESG Actifio SAP HANA Technology Review.

LucidLink builds cloudy Adobe file construction

LucidLink, which supplies accelerated cloud-native file access software, is partnering with Adobe Premiere Pro so its users can edit projects directly from the cloud.

Generally, Adobe Premiere Pro video editing software users edit local files because access is fast. However, team working and remote team working require multi-user access to remote files. LucidLink’s FileSpaces can provide teams with on-demand access to media assets in the cloud that are accessed as if they were on a local drive.

Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe Video, said “With so many creative teams working remotely, the ability to edit Premiere Pro projects directly from the cloud has become even more important. We don’t want location to hold back creativity. Now Premiere users can collaborate no matter where they are.”

Filespaces provides a centralised repository with unlimited access to media assets from any point in existing workflows. The pandemic has encouraged remote working. Peter Thompson, LucidLink co-founder and CEO, provided a second canned quote: ”Our customers report they can implement workflows previously considered impossible. We are providing the missing link in cloud workflows with ‘streaming files.’”

Shorts

Actifio has announced technical validation and support for Oracle Cloud VMware Solution (OCVS), Oracle’s new dedicated, cloud-native VMware-based environment. OCVS enables enterprises to move their production VMware workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, with the identical experience in the cloud as in on-premises data centres. It integrates with Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure. OCVS is available now in all public regions and in customer Dedicated Region cloud instances.

Taiwan-based Chenbro has announced the RB23712, a Level 6, 2U rackmount server barebone (no CPUs, fitted drives) with 12 drive bays designed for storage-focused applications in the Data Center and HPC Enterprise. It pre-integrates an Intel Server Board S2600WFTR with support for up to two, 2nd GenerationXeon Scalable Processors. The RB23712 offers Apache Pass, IPMI 2.0 and Redfish compliance, and includes Intel RSTe/Intel VROC options.

Microchip Technology has introduced the latest member of the Flashtec family, the Flashtec NVMe 3108 PCIe Gen 4 enterprise SSD controller with 8 channels. It complements the 16-channel Flashtec NVMe 3016 and provides a full suite of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD functions. The 3108 is intended for use by M.2 and the SNIA Enterprise and Data Center SSD Form Factor (EDSFF) E1.S drives.

Microchip 3108

Nutanix says it has passed 2,500 customers for Nutanix Files. Files is part of a Nutanix suite for structured and unstructured data management, which includes Nutanix Objects, delivering S3-compatible object storage, and Nutanix Volumes for scale-out block storage.

Penguin Computing has become a High Performance Computing (HPC) sector reseller and solution provider of Pavilion Hyperparallel Flash Arrays (HFA).

Quantum has announced its ActiveScale S3-compatible object store software has been verified as a Veeam Ready Object Solution.

Synology has launched new all-flash storage and a line of enterprise SSDs. The FS3600 storage system is the newest member of Synology’s expanding FlashStation family of network-attached storage (NAS) servers. Synology has also announced the release of SATA 5200 SATA SSDs and SNV3400 and SNV3500 NVMe SSDs.

The FS3600 features a 12-core Xeon, up to 72 drives, and 56GbitE support. The new SSDS can fit in its enclosure and have 5-year warranties. They integrate with Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) for lifespan prediction based on actual workloads.

Data replicator and migrator WANdisco said it is the first independent software vendor to achieve AWS Competency Status in data migration.

Zerto is reprinting a short Gartner report: “What I&O leaders need to know about Disaster Recovery to the cloud.” The report assumes that by 2023,” at least 50 per cent of commodity-server workloads still hosted in the data centre will use public cloud for disaster recovery.” It’s an eight-minute read and you can get it, with minimal registration.