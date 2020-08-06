IBM storage boss Ed Walsh leaves the company

Ed Walsh, general manager of IBM’s storage business, is leaving the company, according to sources who say he is not joining a competitor.

An IBM spokesperson said: “Yes, we can confirm Ed Walsh is leaving IBM and we wish him well at his new opportunity.”

Ed Walsh

Walsh was hired to run IBM’s storage division in July 2015. He joined the company from Catalogic, a copy data management company, where he had the CEO and president roles.

Walsh has also worked for IBM before, via the company’s 2010 acquisition of Storwize, a storage array supplier, where he was also CEO.

IBM appointed a new CEO, Arvind Krishna, in April this year. The storage business within IBM recently recorded its third quarter of revenue growth, helped by z15 mainframe storage sales.