Commvault integrates Metallic backup with Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

Microsoft and Commvault are to integrate Commvault’s Metallic SaaS data protection with Azure Blob Storage and will develop other product integrations with native Azure services.

In a multi-year agreement between the two companies, Metallic will be a featured app for SaaS data protection in the Azure Marketplace. Metallic Backup & Recovery for Office 365 is already available on the site.

Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault CEO, said today in a press announcement: “This is a new era for Commvault and our direction is clear – help our joint channel partners and customers simplify IT with enterprise-class, proven data protection solutions delivered through SaaS and protected in the cloud.”

Metallic Office 365 data flow diagram.

Metallic is a cloud-native backup and recovery service that uses AWS and Azure to store data.

With the Microsoft announcement, we envisage Metallic will be a data onramp for customer data to Azure. This data can be processed with Azure and also Commvault applications. There may be a Hedvig angle too; Commvault bought the startup last year to give it a software-defined storage capability.

Commvault said it will continue to support Metallic customers who want to continue using other clouds – i.e. AWS – for backend storage. It did not reveal if it plans to integrate Metallic with more cloud storage providers.