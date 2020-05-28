Stellus, a Samsung-backed flash array startup, loses sales head

Ken Grohe, the chief revenue officer at Stellus Technologies, has left the company.

We take note because the Samsung-backed startup launched its first product, a key:value store-based all flash array with NVMe-oF access, just three months ago.

Stellus development system

Grohe joined Stellus in June 2019 and left in April, just two months after the product launch, according to his LinkedIn.

Ken Grohe.

Launching a new product is a always a challenge for a startup. But the covid-19 pandemic is an additional – and huge – headache. Even so, losing one’s sales leader so quickly looks unfortunate.

At time of publication, Grohe is listed as Stellus CRO on the company’s leadership webpage. We contacted Stellus yesterday for comment but have received no response yet.

The two most recent employee reviews of Stellus posted anonymously on Glassdoor are withering, which may or may not indicate overall company morale.