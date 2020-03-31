Zerto lays off staff to survive “storm”

Disaster recovery startup Zerto has laid off staff in order to survive the economic troubles engulfing the world of business.

Blocks and Files was told by a source that Zerto had laid off a ton of employees today. We asked Zerto about this, using that exact phrase.

In response a Zerto statement said: “In this new economy, financial viability is key. The winning companies will be the ones who successfully transition and put themselves on a path to profitability.

“Zerto has today committed to streamline its core business and reduce operating expenses. We made this move to ensure that Zerto will weather this storm and will continue to be successful. It was an extremely difficult decision, but we are taking these steps to ensure that Zerto remains financially strong now and in the future.”

This is very sad news for the employees concerned.

Zerto was founded in 2009 and has taken in $129m in funding, with the last rounds in 2016, totalling $70m. Since then it has been growing, while burning cash on the one hand and receiving revenue from sales on the other.

LinkedIn records some 750 employees. The company announced gen 8 of its software earlier in March. Hyper-converged storage system vendor Pivot3 also laid off staff earlier in this month.

