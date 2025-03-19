Pure Storage expands AI capabilities with Nvidia certification

Pure Storage has worked with Nvidia to enable existing and new FlashBlade customers to provide data storage for AI models running on Nvidia’s AI Data Platform.

Despite recently announcing its disaggregated architecture FlashBlade//EXA tech – which scales performance and capacity beyond existing FlashBlade products – Pure has ensured compatibility with Nvidia’s new AI Data Platform. Through reference design adoption and certifications, FlashBlade customers can integrate with Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs – transferring data via BlueField-3 NICs, Spectrum-X networking, NIM and NeMo Retriever microservices, and the AIQ blueprint.

Rob Davis, Nvidia VP for Storage Networking Tech, stated: “By integrating Nvidia AI Data Platform capabilities into Pure Storage FlashBlade, enterprises can equip AI agents with near-real-time business data to achieve new levels of personalized customer service, operational efficiency, and unprecedented productivity.”

Pure supports the AI Data Platform reference design with its FlashBlade products and is now certified as high-performance storage (HPS) platform for Nvidia’s Partner Network Cloud Partner Reference Architectures, including HGX systems with B200 or H200 GPUs. It has also earned Nvidia-Certified Storage Partner approval at both the Foundation and Enterprise levels, affirming that Pure FlashBlade can serve as a storage component in Nvidia-style AI factories.

Rob Lee

The Foundation level is an entry point for Nvidia storage partners, validating baseline performance and compatibility with its AI infrastructure for training smaller large language models (LLMs), inference tasks, and initial retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workflows. The Enterprise level targets large-scale AI deployments powering AI factories and handling massive datasets for agentic AI and other GenAI applications.

Pure provides storage for the converged FlashStack system, built with Cisco servers and networking. FlashStack customers gain a clear pathway to integrating with Nvidia’s AI Data Platform.

Pure CTO Rob Lee asserts: “The incorporation of the Nvidia AI Data Platform into FlashBlade provides the AI-ready storage” that customers need, adding: “Our recent Nvidia certifications affirm that Pure Storage is supporting the pace and scale that AI models need.”