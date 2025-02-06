PEAK:AIO drives UK effort to bring down cost of medicine

PEAK:AIO, a software specialist in data infrastructure for AI and GPU applications, is now involved in the University of Strathclyde’s MediForge Hub, an initiative aiming to “redefine” pharmaceutical manufacturing by reducing raw material usage and waste by 60 percent.

Supported by an £11 million award from the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) – a UK government body – and led by CMAC, MediForge is a seven-year initiative.

Bringing a single drug to market costs an estimated $200 million, and MediForge aims to address this challenge by creating scalable and sustainable manufacturing systems.

At the foundation of the project is PEAK:AIO’s AI Data Server, delivering real-time analytics, “hyper-fast” data insights, and “integration” with digital twin and cyber-physical systems.

“The team are committed to developing innovative solutions that can accelerate patient access to cost-effective new treatments, that can allow more agile responses to medicine shortages or pandemics,” said Professor Alastair Florence, MediForge project lead and director of CMAC. “Through addressing sustainability at each stage, we can ensure that making medicines does not cost the Earth.”

Mark Klarzynski

The initiative integrates cyber-physical infrastructure that combines AI and robotics, a novel pharmaceutical data fabric designed to centralize information flow, and digital twin technology to optimize manufacturing processes.

PEAK:AIO ensures this system is kept powered by GPUDirect data, “crucial” for advancing these technologies, said the supplier. A second PEAK:AIO installation phase is scheduled in March.

Mark Klarzynski, chief strategic officer and co-founder of PEAK:AIO, said: “The evolved world of GPU-driven innovation demands equally evolved infrastructure.”