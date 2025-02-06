VDURA talks up energy-efficient HPC systems for utilities

VDURA, a specialist in HPC data infrastructure and management solutions, is to highlight its next generation data platform at the 18th annual Energy High Performance Computing (HPC) Conference later month.

The event is hosted by Rice University’s Ken Kennedy Institute in Houston, Texas. VDURA is pledging “acceleration” in energy innovation with faster data processing, data durability, and ease of use for on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Energy companies face the challenge of managing and analyzing massive datasets to identify energy reserves, optimize renewable solutions, and drive sustainability. The VDURA Data Platform pitches a hybrid architecture that consolidates and accelerates energy exploration and production workflows. We’re told its features “ensure” faster results, reduced operational complexity, and data durability.

VDURA’s hybrid model combines the cost-efficiency of HDDs with the higher performance of SSDs, letting energy companies optimize both operational expenses and workload speed. And VDURA’s advanced algorithms automatically place data on the most efficient and cost-effective storage media, beefing up performance for HPC and AI/ML workloads.

According to VDURA, the Data Platform also offers robust protection for critical datasets to reduce concerns about data loss or unplanned downtime, vowing data durability of up to 11 nines. It is designed to handle high-concurrency workloads and massive data volumes, and eliminates data silos, consolidating information into a unified global namespace to improve accessibility, collaboration, and decision-making across teams.

“With intuitive management tools, a single administrator can oversee data environments without requiring specialized HPC expertise, reducing operational overhead,” claimed the company.

In a prepared remark, Zhaobo Meng, founder and CEO of In-Depth GEO, said: “The work we do requires highly complex parallel workflows, and VDURA has exceeded our expectations in delivering the high-performance storage and networking we need to manage the incredible volume of data we process on a daily basis. The VDURA launch and this rare new option to mix and match different storage types in one platform comes at the perfect time for us.”

VDURA Data Platform diagram.

The Data Platform combines proprietary tech like Velocity Layered Operations (VeLO), Virtualized Protected Object Devices (VPODs), and adaptive capacity. Such features let energy organizations more efficiently move, manage, and analyze data across geographically dispersed sites with confidence, we are told.

A VPOD is a discrete, virtualized, and protected storage unit in hybrid storage nodes, which combine flash (SSDs) and hard disk drives (HDDs) for cheaper and high-performance storage. VPODs operate within a unified global namespace to scale infinitely as more nodes are added to the system. They use a multi-layered approach to data protection, incorporating erasure coding both within each VPOD and across multiple VPODs in a cluster. The company said this provides up to 11 nines of durability (99.999999999 percent reliability).

VPODs work in conjunction with VeLO which is a key-value store used in the Director layer of the VDURA platform for handling small files and metadata operations. This is intended for efficient data management and high IOPS for AI and HPC workloads.

Rex Tanakit.

Rex Tanakit, vice president of technical services at VDURA, said: “Our participation in the Energy HPC Conference showcases our dedication to enabling the industry to harness data effectively and sustainably.”

In other VDURA news, the firm has been granted a US patent for “collaborative multi-level erasure coding for maximizing durability and performance of storage systems.”

Company developers Scott Milk, Christopher Girard, Shafeeq Sinnamohideen, and Michael Barrell worked on the patented technology.

The Energy High Performance Computing (HPC) Conference takes place on 25 to 27 February, 2025.