Storage news roundup – December 13 2024

Aerospike unveiled the latest version of Aerospike Vector Search, featuring powerful new indexing and storage innovations that deliver real-time accuracy, scalability, and ease of use for developers. These advancements simplify deployment, reduce operational overhead, and enable enterprise-ready solutions for just-in-time GenAI and ML decisions. Aerospike says it’s one of the three most popular vector database management systems on DBEngines. It unlocks real-time semantic search across data, delivering consistent accuracy no matter the scale, and lets enterprises ingest vast amounts of real-time data and search billions of vectors within milliseconds – at a fraction of the infrastructure costs of other databases.

…

Data movement connector supplier Airbyte announced the availability of data connectors for Oracle databases and Workday for large-scale, high-performance, secure and reliable movement of data for users of Airbyte Self-Managed Enterprise and Airbyte Teams, making it possible to move data in minutes to data warehouses, lakes, or (vector) databases. The Oracle connector supports Change Data Capture (CDC). By supporting both incremental and full sync modes, the connectors offer organizations the ability to tailor data ingestion to their specific performance and compliance needs.

…

Live data replicator Cirata, which says it automates Hadoop data transfer and integration to modern cloud analytics and AI platforms, has integrated its Data Migration as a Service (DMaaS) offering with Databricks. Customers can “migrate and modernize their data, unlocking the full potential of analytics and AI on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.”

…

Here is an image of Coldago’s coming research map for modern data protection (backup):

…

Vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider Crusoe announced it has closed a $600 million Series D funding round at a $2.8 billion valuation. The investment was led by Founders Fund, with participation from new and existing investors, including Fidelity, Nvidia, Long Journey Ventures, and others. Crusoe announced the general availability of Crusoe Cloud – a high-performance cloud platform tailored for AI and ML workloads. Developers and data scientists can access Crusoe Cloud’s resources, managed services, and enterprise-grade support for AI exploration, model training, fine-tuning, and scalable inference workloads.

…

Databricks has been named an authorised supplier for G-Cloud 14, part of the UK Government’s G-Cloud framework – a procurement platform for cloud-based services – and says it can work to empower more public sector organizations to build data intelligence, and become data- and AI-driven.

…

DCIG has announced an inaugural report: the 2025-26 DCIG #1 Midmarket SDS File and Object Backup Target Report. This DCIG #1 report provides midsized organizations with guidance on the best SDS file and object backup target for deployment in their production backup environments. The report is available for free download here.

…

Analyst house Futurum says:

89 percent of CIOs focus on leveraging AI for strategic improvements.

80 percent of CIOs prioritize migrating legacy applications to the cloud.

90 percent of CIOs report challenges in acquiring IT talent.

71 percent of CIOs are reevaluating where best to run cloud workloads.

80 percent of CIOs highlight the role of AI technologies in transforming business operations.

…

Infinidat announced that ELTEX – a Japanese e-commerce industry supplier – has bought an InfiniBox system, achieving a 2.4x improvement in performance, 8x increase in capacity, and 100 percent availability of applications and workloads to accommodate its customer growth and business expansion.

…

MinIO has published The Object Storage and AI Report, which found that more than 70 percent of orgs are working with datasets exceeding 100TB in size, with 30 percent of those in the petabyte range – which is directly correlated to AI adoption and is driving a significant transformation of data/tech infrastructure. Key findings include:

While the majority of respondents indicated that their overall infrastructure was primarily in the public cloud, 68 percent expressed concern about the cost of AI workloads. Looking specifically at current approaches to running AI/ML workloads, the majority cite a hybrid cloud approach as the most popular choice.

IT leaders expressed AI challenges in the areas of security and privacy, data governance and cloud-native technologies. Although this is irrespective of where the workload resides, one of the reasons that enterprises will repatriate data from public to private cloud is for control reasons, and security and privacy are all about control. Data governance is a similar expression of that concern.

Respondents indicated that 70 percent of the enterprise’s data was in object storage today, and expected that number to grow to 75 percent over the next two years. “Support AI” was most frequently (70 percent of the time) selected as the top reason for adopting object storage.

You can find the report here.

…

Netlist announced that its US Patent No. 10,268,608 was upheld by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) and found not to be invalid. This patent was part of a November 2024 jury verdict in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (EDTX) where Netlist won a $118 million damages award against Samsung. Netlist filed a motion with the EDTX for a preliminary and permanent injunction against Samsung regarding all infringing products related to the ‘608 patent, which includes Samsung DDR4 LRDIMMs. The court has scheduled a hearing on Netlist’s injunction motion for December 23, 2024.

…

Object backup storage Ootbi appliance vendor Object First asked the NCC Group to perform ethical hacking on its box – known as penetration testing. They found that, even with full access to credentials, attackers could not modify backup data stored within an Ootbi appliance. Out of 20 potential vulnerabilities, 19 were remediated, with the remaining low-risk issue posing no security threat. So, Object First claims, Ootbi “delivers true immutability and protects backups from ransomware.”

…

Peer Software has updated its Peer Global File Service (PeerGFS) to provide:

Optimized AI data workflows and orchestration;

Enhanced support for leading on-premises, hybrid and cloud storage platforms;

Resilience by eliminating points of failure to maintain uptime and speed recovery operations;

Improved performance in large data implementations;

Simplified compliance with international data sovereignty regulations;

CEO Jimmy Tan declared: “This new PeerGFS release not only enhances business continuity and data protection but also optimizes AI performance by seamlessly bringing data from the edge to central hubs.”

…

CXL fabless startup Panmnesia showcased its CXL 3.1 Composable Server – the world’s first rack-scale CXL system including CXL 3.1 Switches – at the SC24 exhibition. The CXL 3.1 Composable Server is divided into nodes dedicated to computing and memory resources – referred to as CXL-Enabled Compute Nodes and CXL-Enabled Memory Nodes, respectively. Resources can be selectively scaled by separately adding compute or memory nodes, eliminating unnecessary resource waste. So customers can configure HPC systems to meet the resource demand, by connecting multiple CXL-Enabled Memory Nodes and CXL-Enabled Compute Nodes.

…

France’s PNY announced the addition of the CS2150 M.2 NVMe PCIe 5 x4 SSD to its lineup of solid-state drives.

…

Data replication supplier Precisely announced its availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud users can build data pipelines that replicate data from their legacy data systems – including IBM Z, IBM i, and Oracle – to Google Cloud destinations such as BigQuery. This connection to data helps organizations increase agility, reduce operational costs, and accelerate innovation. With Precisely data replication available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Google Cloud users get a more efficient Precisely purchasing process – utilizing Google Cloud committed spend and simplifying the procurement process.

…

Red Hat announced an update to Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI). Updates include:

Next-gen Granite LLM support – Integration of the Granite 3.0 model for multilingual AI, code generation and function calling. A developer preview also enables users to explore new features in non-English languages and advanced coding use cases.

Simplified AI data prep with Docling – Integration of the open source Docling tool makes preparing data for training easier by converting PDFs into formats like Markdown. This includes context-aware chunking for better coherence in generative AI applications, reducing the need for manual tuning.

Broader hardware and cloud support – RHEL AI 1.3 expands compatibility with the latest AI accelerators, including Intel Gaudi 3, and is now validated for use on major cloud platforms like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, enabling seamless hybrid cloud deployments.

…

Rubrik announced Rubrik Turbo Threat Hunting, designed to accelerate cyber recovery dramatically and enable organizations to locate clean recovery points across their entire data estate in seconds. Turbo Threat Hunting scans at scale by leveraging pre-computed hashes stored within Rubrik’s metadata. This eliminates the need for file-by-file scanning, allowing organizations to rapidly pinpoint the exact recovery points free from malware or other threats within seconds. Anneka Gupta, chief product officer at Rubrik, declared: “No other platform on the market can match our speed and scale, giving enterprises the confidence to quickly resume operations and protect their bottom line.”

Backup metadata is updated to include history and quantity of now-discovered malicious files, reducing risk of human error in selecting the most recent backup without indicators of compromise. Turbo Threat Hunting can identify clean backups by scanning individual or multiple clusters and organizations’ entire environment with a single action, reducing complexity and pinpointing recovery points across all data simultaneously. It’s designed to minimize production impacts while performing IOC (Indicator of Compromise) sweeps across all workloads.

IOC sweeps may include specific file hashes, YARA rules, or file patterns associated with malicious activities. Turbo Threat Hunting is available now in beta for all Rubrik Enterprise Edition and cloud customers. The feature is planned to be generally available by the end of January 2025.

…

The Rubrik Security Cloud – Government has received FedRAMP authorization at the Moderate Impact Level. The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) served as the sponsor for Rubrik’s FedRAMP authorization.

…

High availability and disaster recovery supplier SIOS Technology announced that SIOS Protection Suite for Linux – including SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version 9.9 – has been certified by SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) for integration with SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies.

…

The SNIA SCSI Trade Association (STA) Forum announced the election of its 2025 Board of Directors. The returning team, composed of industry experts, will continue to guide the Forum’s mission to advance the development and adoption of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) and SCSI technologies in enterprise environments. The 2025 STA Forum Board of Directors are:

Officers

Chair – Cameron T Brett, senior director of enterprise and cloud storage marketing, KIOXIA America, Inc.

Vice chair – Pankaj Kalra, director, product planning, Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.

Secretary – Egide Murisa, industry standards engineer, Molex LLC.

Treasurer – Paul Coddington, mechanical engineer, Amphenol Corporation.

Directors at-large

Rick Kutcipal, product planner, Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom Inc.

Jeremiah Tussey, product marketing manager, Data Center Solutions, Microchip Technology Inc.

Arie van der Hoeven, cloud ecosystem lead, Seagate Technology PLC.

…

Edge HCI supplier StorMagic announced v2.0 of its SvHCI product, with:

VM Snapshots – take snapshots of all VMs, roll-back software updates and point-in-time records, enabling data protection.

Enterprise-scale fleet management – with centralized, cloud-based access to all SvHCI systems, allowing users to control hundreds or thousands of remote edge sites.

VM Import – customers can quickly, reliably and affordably migrate VMware VMs to StorMagic SvHCI, while significantly reducing time to production.

…

Tenable researchers have uncovered a vulnerability in AWS that could allow attackers to gain unauthorized access to sensitive data across multiple environments. This issue arises from a risky default configuration that creates unexpected exposure risks for users.

…

VAST Data has nabbed a verified Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 84. It declares: “This world-class achievement places us among the most admired and trusted brands globally, serving as a testament to the deep satisfaction and loyalty of our customers.”

…

View Systems announced the availability of View AI with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Ampere AI Compute and HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen 11 servers. This offering comes on the heels of the recent announcement of View Systems joining the AI Platform Alliance. The biz is also announcing that it has joined the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Technology Partner Program as a Silver Partner. View AI is optimized for OCI Ampere A1 Compute to offer View’s customers the best price-performance for its AI chat inference with the View Assistant.

…

Visitors can see Weebit Nano ReRAM in action at CES 2025 in Las Vegas (January 7–10). Weebit will have a Hospitality Suite at the Venetian Hotel. Click here to schedule time with the Weebit team.

…

Software RAID supplier Xinnor has received a Firestarter Trailblazers Award, “recognizing its exceptional contributions and groundbreaking achievements in high-speed storage solutions.”

…

SQL data warehouser Yellowbrick Data announced an expanded collaboration with Red Hat by formally supporting Red Hat’s OpenShift platform. Customers can run Yellowbrick alongside other applications on OpenShift to deliver workload mobility across hybrid cloud environments.

…

HPE’s Zerto has launched the Zerto Cloud Vault, which delivers Zerto’s cyber resilience capabilities as a service through managed service providers (MSPs). Zerto’s MSP partners at launch include Assurestor, Converge, LincolnIT, and Verinext. Built on the capabilities of the Zerto Cyber Resilience Vault, the Zerto Cloud Vault is a cloud-based, fully managed solution that offers logical air-gapping, immutability, and clean room recovery.