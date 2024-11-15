Storage news ticker – November 15

Data orchestrator Arcitecta has partnered with Wasabi Technologies to enable organizations to seamlessly and transparently integrate Wasabi’s cloud storage into their workflows. Arcitecta’s data management platform enables organizations to leverage all their data across multiple environments. Its flagship product, Mediaflux, acts as a gateway, allowing users to access Wasabi cloud storage and all their data regardless of where it resides through one unified view.

…

Catalogic’s CloudCasa Kubernetes backup and management business announced expanded support for open-source virtualization platform KubeVirt, that enables the management of virtual machines (VMs) as Kubernetes-native resources. This integration allows users to manage the backup and restoration of both VMs and containerized workloads in hybrid environments.



…

Cloudera has launched Cloudera Copilot for Cloudera AI at EVOLVE24 Paris. It enables enterprises to get trusted data, analytics, and AI applications into production faster. Cloudera Copilot helps users write high-quality, consistent code with:

Automated code generation, data transformation, and troubleshooting.

Reliable coding assistance across languages, libraries, and workflows.

Insight and on-demand guidance to maintain high coding standards and minimize errors.

…

Cloudera announced a definitive agreement to acquire Octopai, a data lineage and catalog platform. Octopai’s automated solutions for data lineage, discovery, cataloging, mapping, and impact analysis complement Cloudera’s data architecture strategy. With Octopai’s metadata management and multi-dimensional data lineage, Cloudera customers gain visibility across diverse data environments, enabling trusted data to power AI, predictive analytics, and other decision-making tools. Customers can also expect enhanced data discoverability, data quality, data governance, and migration assistance.

…

New York-based enterprise data management startup Conduktor has raised $30 million in Series B funding to grow its real-time data streaming business. The funding round, led by RTP Global, will accelerate the startup’s expansion into the US and product development to support data flows and new use cases – including AI. Its scalable framework integrates with Apache Kafka and platforms such as Confluent, Amazon MSK, and Microsoft Azure. Conduktor’s platform is used by global organizations like BMW Group, Capital Group, Flix, SIX Group, DraftKings, and Lufthansa for data streaming across their distributed organizations. The global stream processing market is expected to grow from $22.34 billion in 2023 to $185 billion by 2032.

…

Cloud file services supplier CTERA updated the visualization and analytics CTERA Insight Service for its CTERA Global File System, providing next-generation data observability. It delivers end-to-end observability across edge locations, enabling organizations to make data-driven decisions that enhance security, optimize storage, and reduce costs. The new generation of CTERA Insight empowers enterprises to:

Monitor activity – Real-time dashboard visualizations of file activity across filers and cloud, with granular detail and performance metrics.

Discover usage – Customers gain a comprehensive view into storage consumption, file types, access distribution, and ownership, enabling end users to pinpoint opportunities for storage optimization, better predict capacity requirements, and maintain compliance.

Investigate security incidents – CTERA Insight provides long-term audit logging, enabling detailed filtering and activity forensics and in-depth investigations of suspicious behaviors, helping enforce security measures across the organization.

Curate datasets for AI – Enterprises can identify and refine high-quality datasets from vast volumes of unstructured data to advance large language model (LLM) and machine learning (ML) initiatives.

…

DataCore Software’s annual 2024 State of Storage Survey showed:

Data storage capability gaps and management hurdles – More than half (54 percent) of respondents stated that they prefer to keep the data of their organization central in local datacenters and/or decentralized across distributed facilities. Lack of essential storage capabilities – Ninety percent of respondents indicated that their current storage infrastructure is missing critical features, elaborating that the most pressing gaps are high availability (26 percent), sufficient storage performance (25 percent), and tamper-proof data protection (23 percent). Impacts of AI usage within organizations – AI is currently being used internally by 57 percent of the interviewed organizations (69 percent in the US). Key internal departments using AI are IT (60 percent), Marketing (37 percent), and Customer Service (30 percent). Yet only 27 percent of total responses stated they were “Extremely Confident” that their present data management and storage could handle AI workloads, with the remaining 73 percent citing their confidence levels on a sliding scale between “Moderately Confident and Not at All Confident.” AI usage grows amid uncertainty – More than half of respondents reported using AI within their organizations, yet nearly 73 percent are unsure if their infrastructure can handle AI’s current impact, let alone future impacts, as increased AI adoption is expected by 58 percent of respondents in the future. AI capabilities within data storage management – The audience was questioned on their intent (current and future) to deploy AI directly within their storage infrastructure, and 69 percent were interested in doing so, with AI looking to take an increasingly important role in shaping storage efficiency and performance. Multiple drivers for implementing AI capabilities in data storage were cited. Most mentioned the automation of repetitive storage tasks (43 percent), intelligent storage operations (43 percent), more efficient space management (39 percent), and identifying cost saving potential (38 percent). AI in storage is expected to streamline complex operations, optimize resource use, and enable organizations to tackle performance demands with greater agility and precision.

Download the full 2024 State of Storage Survey report here.

…

SaaS data protector Druva announced new support for both Microsoft Dynamics 365 – enabling enterprises to secure data across the Sales and Customer Service CRM modules – and Microsoft 365 Backup Storage – offering customers expanded protection options for Microsoft 365. With these additions, Druva offers a centralized platform to simplify backup, security, and compliance across infrastructure, end user data, and business-critical applications across the Microsoft ecosystem.

…

Elastic announced its AI ecosystem aimed at helping enterprise developers accelerate building and deploying their RAG applications. The Elastic AI Ecosystem provides developers with a curated, comprehensive set of AI tools integrated with the Elasticsearch vector database. With pre-built Elasticsearch vector database integrations from a network of AI companies, developers are able to:

Deliver more relevant experiences through RAG.

Prepare and ingest data from multiple sources.

Experiment with and evaluate AI models.

Leverage GenAI development frameworks.

Observe and securely deploy AI applications.

…

Data mover Fivetran announced a collaboration with Microsoft to offer scalable, secure data solutions for enterprises through Fivetran’s Managed Data Lake Service. This collaboration empowers organizations to centralize, manage, and scale data in OneLake – part of Microsoft Fabric. George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran, explained: “Our Managed Data Lake Service eliminates manual data engineering and ensures models are built on clean, compliant, and AI-ready data. This collaboration empowers companies to innovate faster while adhering to the highest security and governance standards, including GDPR and HIPAA.”

…

HighPoint’s RocketAIC 6542AWW turnkey storage system (4.84 inches tall, 8.27 inches deep, and 9.25 inches in length) is equipped with 8x Solidigm 61.44TB D5-P5336 NVMe SSDs, with 491.52TB of enterprise storage, at up to 28GB/sec of transfer speed. It’s aimed at edge applications that need fast, high-density storage with a small hardware footprint. The RocketAIC 6542AAW 491.52TB External PCIe 4 x 16 NVMe Drive has an MSRP of USD $78,999.00.

…

Hitachi Vantara’s VSP One Object appliance has a 4RU chassis with six NVMe SSD drives per node. It supports 7.68, 15, and 30TB drives. The base chassis (not expansion, one with management nodes + worker) can have up to 750TB of raw capacity with 30TB drives. An expansion chassis can hold 30 drives, so up to 1.6PB of capacity. 25GbE and 100GbE are supported. It supports all-flash on the nodes plus any media type (HDD, SSD, NVMe, etc.) using a disaggregated architecture.

VSP One Object appliance

Compared to HCP, VSP One Object is built using Kubernetes microservices, which helps improve performance. It also has an improved metadata engine more suited to AI/ML, analytics, and data lakes. It provides stronger protection for metadata, better durability, faster processing, and the ability to scale more easily.

…

Hitachi Vantara’s VSP One Block with QLC has a 2RU controller chassis with 24 drive slots supporting up to 720TB with 30TB NVMe drives. It has a PCIe 4 bus and there can be up to 2x 24 drive expansion chassis. For networking it supports up to 32x 64Gbit FC (SCSI & NVMe) or 16x 25Gbit iSCSI or 8x 100 Gbit NVMe/TCP or various combinations.

VSP One Block appliances

…

Pro creative user-focused supplier iodyne, developer of Thunderbolt storage for media professionals, announced the official release of Windows support for iodyne Pro Data. Editors, colorists, VFX pros, animators, and digital imaging technicians can now use the fastest, most reliable, and secure path from camera to edit on both Mac and Windows.

…

Mirantis introduced its fourth-generation Kubernetes distribution, Mirantis Kubernetes Engine (MKE) 4, based on k0s – a scalable CNCF-certified Kubernetes. More than 300,000 nodes of MKE have been deployed in production. MKE 4 uses declarative lifecycle-management that is highly automated – with platform configurations that are continuously monitored and can be corrected by Kubernetes operators to prevent configuration drift. Installation of MKE Virtualization (KubeVirt) enables virtual machine (VM) workloads to run in tandem with those on containers.

…

A survey of companies over 500 employees across all industries conducted by Nexsan found that six out of ten organizations have experienced some form of cyber attack targeting their data storage in the past 12 months. More than 90 percent of organizations indicated they regularly perform offline backups to prevent ransomware attacks, but only 40 percent utilize immutable backups.

…

Veeam backup target supplier Object First reported a 347 percent year-over-year increase in bookings for Q3 2024. Appliance bookings rose by 235 percent in North America and 409 percent in LATAM year-over-year. Object First saw a 191 percent year-over-year increase in transacting partners in Q3 2024, and over 400 percent growth in partners closing multiple deals since the start of 2024.

…

OpenDrives announced Atlas software version 2.9 and the introduction of Atlas Professional, a new mid-tier feature bundle delivering enterprise-class performance and data management under an unlimited capacity licensing model. Atlas Professional sits in between the starter Atlas Essentials bundle and the flagship Atlas Comprehensive bundle, both of which were introduced in July 2024 during the Atlas 2.8 software launch. This new offering rounds out OpenDrives’ efforts to provide customized, high-performance storage that is scalable to meet the needs of media organizations of all sizes.

…

OWC announced the GA launch of the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub, which turns a single cable connection into three Thunderbolt 5 ports and one USB-A port. With up to 80Gbit/sec of bi-directional data speed – up to 2x faster than Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 – and up to 120Gbit/sec for higher display bandwidth needs, users can connect portable SSDs exceeding 6,000MB/sec, up to three 8K displays @60Hz with DSC, today’s USB-C connector compatible devices, and yesterday’s USB-A desktop accessories, while keeping notebooks and tablets powered and charged up for mobile use with 140 watts.

…

Pliops will show its XDP LightningAI offering, which enables sustainable, high-efficiency AI operations when paired with GPU servers, at SC24. The data-focused startup’s newest Extreme Data Processor (XDP), XDP-PRO ASIC, plus a rich AI software stack and distributed XDP LightningAI nodes, address GenAI challenges by utilizing a GPU-initiated key-value I/O interface as a foundation, creating a memory tier for GPUs, below HBM.

…

Portworx by Pure Storage unveiled as-a-service and enterprise enhancements:

As-a-service capabilities for AI/ML workloads – Portworx is introducing as-a-service delivery for databases and curated foundation AI/ML models. This includes support for vector databases like Milvus, PostgreSQL, and Elasticsearch, as well as graph databases like Neo4j, simplifying the deployment and management of AI/ML workloads.

Unified data management for VMs and containers on Kubernetes – Portworx is supporting enterprises through an assessment-based approach which enables organizations to streamline operations, reduce expenses, and accelerate application modernization on a single platform.

Enterprise enhancements across portworx platform – Portworx has security features, role-based access control (RBAC), and granular controls to improve resource utilization and ROI. Additionally, data resiliency for SQL Server is enhanced with support for Availability Groups, while automated database deployments are streamlined through a Terraform provider, integrating seamlessly into existing GitOps and infrastructure-as-code workflows.

…

Red Hat OpenShift 4.17 brings enhancements to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, improving the management of virtualized workloads. Key features include improved safe memory oversubscription, which increases workload density by allowing more virtual machines to run than the available physical memory, and improved dynamic workload rebalancing, ensuring resource optimization and stability during cluster upgrades or changes to workload demand. Storage live migration is introduced as a technology preview, allowing non-disruptive movement of data between storage devices and storage classes while a VM is running. The release also introduces, in technology preview, a dedicated virtualization admin console experience, providing a focused view for managing the OpenShift cluster which is limited to the features, add-ons, and plugins relevant to virtualization, thereby driving greater administrator efficiency.

Red Hat OpenShift Lightspeed provides a GenAI virtual assistant integrated into Red Hat OpenShift that lets teams ask technical questions in straightforward sentences and receive detailed answers, improving how teams learn and work with OpenShift.

…

RelationalAI, the industry’s first knowledge graph co-processor (software, not hardware) for the data cloud, announced GA of its Snowflake Native App on the Snowflake Marketplace, with production support to its customers. RelationalAI enables users to build and modernize intelligent applications with ten times less code and complexity, using a data-centric architecture based on relational knowledge graphs. As an extension of Snowflake’s AI capabilities, RelationalAI allows customers to combine GenAI models with compound AI techniques for rule-based reasoning, graph analytics, prescriptive analytics, and predictive analytics in Snowflake.

…

Rubrik announced a collaboration with Red Hat to support Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization (RHOSV) on Rubrik Security Cloud. OpenShift Virtualization is a feature of Red Hat OpenShift that allows users to run and manage VMs alongside container workloads in a unified platform. Rubrik Security Cloud, using RHOSV, is designed to help organizations more easily migrate and protect virtual machines (VMs) and applications. General availability is expected in early 2025.

…

Cloud data warehouser Snowflake announced Snowflake Intelligence (in private preview soon) – a platform that will enable enterprises to ask business questions across their enterprise data and, in just a few steps, create data agents that take action on those insights. Snowflake Intelligence will give businesses enterprise-grade data agents built on Snowflake’s data foundation that efficiently get organizational work done, while protecting customer IP and delivering answers backed by reliable, trusted enterprise data. It enables everyone to easily access their data, and seamlessly connect with third-party tools – including sales transactions in a database, documents in knowledge bases such as SharePoint, productivity tools such as Slack, Salesforce, and Google Workspace, alongside business intelligence data in Snowflake – so they can talk to their data using natural language. Snowflake Intelligence also supports API calling to enable actions and data modifications to advance business users’ work.

…

On Solidigm’s 122.8TB D5-P5336 SSD, Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson writes that the questions in his view are: (1) Can Solidigm take its work around QLC, and translate the same advantage to hynix (or another vendor’s) charge trap solutions elongating its solution roadmap beyond current output from Dalian, given hynix/Solidigm have ended progression of Intel’s floating gate technology; and (2) Will competitors improve their execution on high capacity eSSDs or will Solidigm’s advantage only continue to elongate giving hynix’s subsidiary more time to establish a future direction (currently we believe the latter outcome appears more likely)?

…

Data protector Veeam announced updates to Veeam Data Cloud Vault – a fully managed, secure, and Azure cloud-based storage service for storing backups of data and applications offsite. The release, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, includes benefits such as:

Security and durability – Veeam Data Cloud Vault storage-as-a-service (STaaS) now offers up to 12 nines of durability that protect against entire datacenter failure.

Predictability – Veeam Data Cloud Vault offers predictable, flat, per-TB pricing on two editions of cloud storage, inclusive of read/write requests, and egress fees.

Simplicity – Veeam Data Cloud Vault minimizes cloud and security skills gaps with on-demand, pre-configured and fully managed cloud storage built on Azure, directly integrated with the Veeam Data Platform interface. This includes the ability to procure, provision, and monitor Veeam Vaults directly from Veeam Data Platform and directly restore to on-premises and Azure VMs.

…

XConn Technologies has joined the Ultra Accelerator Link (UALink) Consortium as a Contributor member. The newly incorporated UALink Consortium aims to establish an industry-standard, high-speed interconnect to enable scale-up communications between AI accelerators and switches, delivering low latency and high bandwidth for AI workloads in datacenter environments. XConn’s participation in the UALink Consortium follows its introduction of the “Apollo” switch – a pioneering 256-lane CXL and PCIe switch fabric architecture.

…

Yellowbrick Data announced that its cloud-native SQL Data Platform is now optimized for on-premises Dell Infrastructure in addition to AWS, Azure, and GCP, and was shown at the Dell Technologies Forum in Arlington, Texas, at Global Life Field on November 14.

…

Zettar, MiTAC Computing, and Nvidia claim they have revolutionized high-speed data movement, both bulk and streaming, with Nvidia BlueField-3 DPUs embedded with Zettar zx. Zetta says the DPUs can do both bulk and streaming data transfers at high speed and nearly the same data rates for 1 MiB to 1 TiB, locally (in the same host and/or cluster) and over any distance – latency is irrelevant. It doesn’t need any site-specific tuning and it also addresses a common challenge – casual exchange (i.e. up to a few TB) of data with collaborators – efficiently and easily.