PEAK:AIO names new leadership, claims US growth

PEAK:AIO, the UK-headquartered software-defined storage platform built for AI and GPU computing, has named a new CEO amid a claimed 400 percent growth in US sales over the last year.



As a private company, is not required to provide any figures for American sales, so the initial base is unknown.

PEAK:AIO says Roger Cummings will now officially be the company’s president and CEO, replacing Mark Klarzynski, who will now hold the title of founder. Cummings is located in Chicago, Illinois.

Roger Cummings

According to Cummings’ LinkedIn profile, he has been serving as PEAK:AIO CEO since May, and the PEAK:AIO website leadership section still has Klarzynski pictured as the “CEO and founder.”

Under Cummings’ leadership, “PEAK:AIO has forged impactful partnerships with key industry leaders, and PEAK:AIO’s influence will be evident at SuperComputing 24, where numerous stands will showcase PEAK:AIO-based solutions, reflecting its rapid adoption across industries,” said the provider.

SuperComputing 24 takes place over November 17-22 in Atlanta, Georgia. PEAK:AIO partner stands showing off its technology include Western Digital, Hammerspace, Solidigm, and Boston Limited.

At the back end of last year, PEAK:AIO had its top-tier GPU data delivery performance validated through testing by HPE.

The company provides storage software for the AI market based on storage servers from vendors such as Dell, HPE, Supermicro, and Gigabyte. It aims to deliver the same or better performance than multi-node parallel file systems such as IBM’s Storage Scale and DDN’s Lustre, using basic NFS, NVMe SSDs, and rewritten RAID software.

In the high-performance computing market, PEAK:AIO focuses on energy efficiency and scalability. “Our transformation from a prominent EMEA leader in AI data infrastructure to a key force in North America underscores our dedication to meeting the sophisticated demands of today’s data-driven world,” the company said.

“Being at the forefront of PEAK:AIO’s transformative journey and witnessing our extraordinary growth in North America is exhilarating,” said Cummings. “Our partnerships underscore the trust and demand for PEAK:AIO’s technology in powering next-gen AI and GPU workflows.”

He added: “The market’s rapid embrace of our innovative, energy-efficient solutions underscores a significant shift toward sustainable data performance. I look forward to deepening our collaborations and propelling PEAK:AIO to new heights in this evolving landscape.”