Nutanix tightens ties with AWS on hybrid cloud solutions

Nutanix is getting closer to AWS, with on-prem/public cloud hybridity front and center, to both ease app migration to AWS and use AWS for on-prem extension.

It’s doing this through an upgrade to Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) that run both on-premises and in the AWS cloud. Nutanix says NC2 operates as an extension of on-prem datacenters that span private and public clouds. It’s operated as a single cloud with a unified management console.

The idea is that NC2 on AWS provides disaster recovery, datacenter extension, and application migration facilities for an on-prem Nutanix deployment. The expanded partnership will enable customers “to seamlessly extend their on-premises Nutanix environment to AWS.”

Tarkan Maner

Tarkan Maner, chief commercial officer, stated: “Our expanded strategic partnership with AWS is a win-win-win for both companies and our customers, as it will help simplify their cloud migration journeys, accelerate their adoption of AWS using NC2, and open the door to hybrid cloud and on-prem Nutanix opportunities.”

NC2 on AWS places the complete Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) stack directly on a bare-metal instance in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2). It runs AOS and AHV on the AWS instances and packages the same CLI, GUI, and APIs that cloud operators use in their on-prem environments. Nutanix provisions the full bare-metal host for your use, and the bare-metal hosts are not shared by multiple customers.

On-prem workloads can be migrated to AWS with the Nutanix Move migration tool, without refactoring. Customers get access to AWS services, databases, S3, AI and ML services. The elasticity of AWS can be used to manage expected and unexpected capacity demands. Procurement is simplified by using AWS Marketplace for all Nutanix software licensing needs.

Customers can also get access to promotional credits for migrating VMware on AWS workloads to NC2 on AWS through an AWS VMware Migration Accelerator offering. If migrating workloads from other clouds or on-premises they will also have access to the AWS Migration Acceleration Program benefits, including free proof-of-concept trials, migration assessment, and support with AWS credits, as well as Nutanix licensing pricing promotions.

Nutanix cloud platform diagram. Nutanix Cloud Clusters also run on Azure

Dave Pearson, an IDC Research VP, said: “The partnership between Nutanix and AWS emerges as a strategic solution to enable more seamless migrations to Nutanix Cloud Clusters on AWS.” You can obtain more information from on the AWS partnership here.