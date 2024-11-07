LucidLink offers global teams tools for real-time, secure file access

LucidLink is providing unified real-time file-based collaboration among distributed teams working on massive projects, with instant, secure file access across desktop, web, and soon mobile.

Startup LucidLink sells file collaboration services to distributed users. Its Filespaces product streams parts of files from a central cloud repository, providing fast access to large files, protected by zero knowledge encryption. All the locally cached data and metadata on the client devices are stored encrypted on the local disk. This sub-file streaming is opposed to the full file sync ‘n’ share approach, which, it says, characterizes the services offered by CTERA, Egnyte, Nasuni, and Panzura. LucidLink’s software is used by entertainment and media, digital ad agencies, architectural firms, and gaming companies.

Peter Thompson

Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink, stated: “The new LucidLink is both an evolution of everything we’ve built so far and a revolution in how teams collaborate globally. For the first time, teams can collaborate instantly on projects of any size from desktop, browser or mobile, all while ensuring their data is secure.

“This milestone release marks a new chapter in our mission to make data instantly and securely accessible from anywhere and from any touchpoint. As we introduce more new features in the coming months, our focus remains on empowering teams to collaborate seamlessly, wherever they are.”

The real-time mobile collaborative capabilities will actually arrive in the first quarter next year.

LucidLink says the latest software involves no downloading, syncing, or transferring data. It has a new desktop and web interface, streamlined onboarding, and flexible pricing for teams of all sizes, from freelancers to large enterprises, working from home, in datacenters or the public cloud.

LucidLink is providing a new desktop interface and a global user concept in which users can join multiple Filespaces across desktop, web, and soon mobile devices. There is a faster and smoother installation process for macOS users which “eliminates reboots or security changes.”

There is cloud flexibility as users can choose LucidLink’s bundled, egress-free AWS storage options or bring their own cloud storage provider.

The new LucidLink PC/notebook interface

There are more features scheduled for early 2025:

Mobile apps for Android and iOS: Full-featured mobile apps will give users immediate access to data.

External link sharing: Users can share content with external collaborators without needing the desktop application.

Browser-based upload: Users can drag and drop files directly from their browser for seamless collaboration.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and SAML-based SSO: Enhanced security options for all users.

Guest links: Teams can collaborate securely without requiring full user accounts.

An upcoming Filespaces upgrade tool will provide a smooth path to the new LucidLink for existing customers.

LucidLink says Spotify, Paramount, Adobe, and other creative teams worldwide have used LucidLink to increase productivity fivefold, access global talent, and “free their people to focus on creating.”

We note that CTERA says its technology also offers “direct read/write access from the cloud, allowing desktop and server applications to handle large files effortlessly, without the need to upload or download them in their entirety. The data is streamed on-demand, allowing tools like Adobe Premiere or DaVinci Resolve to function smoothly and quickly, no different than if you were using a local disk.”

Bootnote

LucidLink’s Filespaces have a split-plane architecture in which data and metadata planes are managed separately. The metadata is synchronized through a central metadata service provided by LucidLink, while the data is streamed directly to and from the cloud or an on-premises object store.