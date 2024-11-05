Veeam partners with Continuity Software to fend off ransomware attacks

Backup vendor Veeam is increasing its data security capabilities via an anti-ransomware partnership with Continuity Software to boost customer cyber-resiliency.

Continuity Software’s StorageGuard solution analyzes the security configuration of storage and backup systems. It says it scans, detects, and fixes security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across hundreds of storage, backup, and data protection systems – including Dell, NetApp, Hitachi Vantara, Pure, Rubrik, Commvault, Veritas, HPE, Brocade, Cisco, Cohesity, IBM, Infinidat, VMware, AWS, Azure, and now Veeam.

Andreas Neufert

This Continuity collaboration follows a Veeam-Palo Alto deal in which apps are being integrated with Palo Alto’s Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XSOAR systems for better cyber incident detection and response.

Veeam’s Andreas Neufert, VP of Product Management, Alliances, stated: “Partnering with Continuity is an additional step towards helping our customers maintain a safer security posture in compliance with specific regulations including CIS Control, NIST, and ISO throughout their Veeam Data Platform life cycles. The partnership helps to ensure our industry-leading technology, [and] also the surrounding environment, is continuously checked for misconfigurations and vulnerabilities to withstand cyberattacks, as well as adhering to ransomware protection best practices.”

Gil Hecht

Continuity becomes a Veeam Technology Partner (TAP) and the two say its StorageGuard will provide automatic security hardening for environments to improve customers’ security posture, comply with industry and security standards, and meet IT audit requirements.

We’re told StorageGuard is a complementary offering to the Veeam Data Platform, enabling customers to automatically assess the security configuration of their environment, while validating the security of all backup targets, including disk storage systems, network-attached storage (NAS), cloud, and tape that connect to customers’ environments.

StorageGuard can prove audit compliance with various security and industry standards, such as ISO, NIST, PCI, CIS Controls, DORA, and so on.

Continuity CEO Gil Hecht said: “The partnership with Veeam is a testament to the powerful value proposition StorageGuard delivers. Veeam customers can get complete visibility of security risks across all their backup and data protection environments, while ensuring their Veeam and backup storage systems are continuously hardened to withstand cyberattacks.”