Backblaze partners with Opti9 to launch Canadian datacenter region

Cloud storage player Backblaze is spreading the reach of managed hybrid cloud solutions firm Opti9 through a new partnership. As part of the alliance, Backblaze will open a new datacenter region in Canada, and Opti9 will be the exclusive Canadian channel for Backblaze B2 Reserve and the Powered by Backblaze program.

Opti9 delivers managed cloud services, application development and modernization, backup and disaster recovery, security, and compliance solutions to businesses around the world. B2 Cloud Storage promises secure, compliance-ready, “always-hot” object storage that is “one-fifth the price” of traditional cloud storage providers. B2 can be used in any of the solutions Opti9 provides.

Gleb Budman

Increasingly, say the new partners, companies seeking managed services support are demanding solutions made up of “best-of-breed providers”. While traditional cloud platforms “work against this principle,” Backblaze and Opti9 are committed to delivering cloud solutions without the “limitations, complexity, and high pricing” that are “holding customers back.”

The new Canadian data region gives businesses the freedom to access Backblaze’s offering, while still allowing them to benefit from local storage and compliance. Located in Toronto, Ontario, the datacenter complies with SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. The region will be available to customers in the first quarter of 2025.

Jim Stechyson

“Being able to integrate the high performance and low total cost of ownership of Backblaze’s object storage into our set of solutions will greatly enhance our ability to drive success for our customers,” said Jim Stechyson, president of Opti9.

“Businesses want modern storage solutions that serve their needs without worrying about out-of-control fees, complexity, or other limits,” added Gleb Budman, CEO of Backblaze. “Coming together means we can unlock growth for even more businesses around the world.”

Opti9 has multiple offices in North America and has datacenter space in the US, Europe, and the APAC region. It is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider, and Zerto Alliance Partner.

Earlier this year, Backblaze took the wraps off Backblaze B2 Live Read, giving customers the ability to access, edit, and transform content while it’s still being uploaded into B2 Cloud Storage.