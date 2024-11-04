SK hynix unveils 16-Hi HBM3e chips, sampling set for 2025

SK hynix has added another four layers to its 12-Hi HBM3e memory chips to increase capacity from 36 GB to 48 GB and is set to sample this 16-Hi product in 2025.

Up until now, all HBM3e chips have had a maximum of 12 layers, with 16-layer HBM understood to be arriving with the HBM4 standard in the next year or two. The 16-Hi technology was revealed by SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung during a keynote speech at the SK AI Summit in Seoul.

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung presenting the 16-Hi HBM3e technology at the SK AI Summit in Seoul

High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) stacks memory dice and connects them to a processor via an interposer unit rather than via a socket system as a way of increasing memory to processor bandwidth. The latest generation of this standard is extended HBM3 (HBM3e).

The coming HBM4 standard differs from HBM3e by having an expected 10-plus Gbps per pin versus HBM3e’s max of 9.2 Gbps per pin. This would mean a stack bandwidth of around 1.5 TBps compared to HBM3e’s 1.2-plus TBps. HBM4 will likely support higher capacities than HBM3e, possibly up to to 64 GB, and also have a lower latency. A report says Nvidia’s Jensen Huang has requested SK hynix to deliver HBM4 chips 6 months earlier than planned. SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won said the chips would be delivered in the second half of 2025.

The 16-Hi HBM3e chips have generated performance improvements of 18 percent in GenAI training and 32 percent in inference against 12-Hi products, according to SK hynix’s in-house testing.

SK hynix’s 16-Hi product is fabricated using a MR-MUF (mass reflow-molded underfill) technology. This combines a reflow and molding process, attaching semiconductor chips to circuits by melting the bumps between chips, and filling the space between chips and the bump gap with a material called liquid epoxy molding compound (EMC). This increases stack durability and heat dissipation.

The SK hynix CEO spoke of more memory developments by the company:

LPCAMM2 module for PCs

1c nm-based LPDDR5 and LPDDR6 memory

PCIe gen 6 SSD

High-capacity QLC enterprise SSD

UFS 5.0 memory

HBM4 chips with logic process on the base die

CXL fabrics for external memory

Processing near Memory (PNM), Processing in Memory (PIM), and Computational Storage product technologies

All of these are being developed by SK hynix in the face of what it sees as a serious and sustained increase in memory demand from AI workloads. We can expect its competitors, Samsung and Micron, to develop similar capacity HBM3e technology.