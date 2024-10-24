Scale Computing talks up edge site and VMware replacement business

Scale Computing’s revenue and customer count growth has accelerated as customers flee VMware and more edge computing sites adopt hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), says the company.

The privately held firm, which does not disclose specific numbers, announced an increase in software sales of over 60 percent year-over-year in the third 2024 quarter, and more than doubled its number of new customers over the same period last year, it says.

Jeff Ready

CEO Jeff Ready stated: “Edge computing is driving IT transformation; AI is accelerating edge computing adoption; and both channel partners and customers are hungry to move on from VMware as they make this next leap forward.

“Each quarter this year, we have experienced record demand and an accelerating growth rate, which now exceeds even our highest growth forecasts.”

The company, founded to supply HCI appliance systems, has focused on edge, what used to be called ROBO (remote office/branch office) systems, and has prospered as it and Nutanix, a more enterprise-focused and AHV-based hypervisor virtualization supplier, have attacked VMware from all sides. As Broadcom has switched VMware towards a large customer stance, smaller customers, disenchanted with VMware price rises, have looked for alternatives. Scale has supported their abandonment of VMware with the release of Scale Computing Migrate (SC//Migrate), designed to streamline and simplify the migration process.

Low-profile Nvidia L4 GPU

The Scale edge system provides a single platform for edge on-premises applications like POS, IoT, pump monitoring, video surveillance, and customer experience. It recently announced a new edge computing customer, Royal Farms, an operator of neighborhood convenience stores with 260 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New Jersey.

AI needs at the edge have spurred Scale to develop its HC3450FG appliance with integrated Nvidia L4 Tensor Core GPU and 24 GB of GPU memory. The L4 allows the hosting of up to 1,040 concurrent AV1 video streams at 720p30 and “supercharges compute-intensive generative AI inference by delivering up to 2.5X higher performance compared to the previous GPU generation.”

Ready sees Scale’s growth continuing. “With no sign of slowing down, we’re welcoming record numbers of new customers and new partners who will continue to drive growth into 2025 and beyond,” he said.