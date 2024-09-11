Seagate livens up Lyve Cloud

Seagate has added cost-saving and data access features, plus new geographic regions, to its Lyve Cloud object storage service.

Lyve Cloud is an S3-compatible public cloud data storage service based on Seagate software running in Equinix colocation centers. The software is integrated with Hammerspace’s Global Data Environment management and orchestration software and Zadara’s compute service. Other partners include Commvault, Iguazio, Milestone, and Veeam. Lyve Cloud has no API or egress fees, so customers control expenses and take advantage of effectively unlimited capacity to scale up or down as needed.

Melyssa Banda

Melyssa Banda, Seagate’s VP of enterprise systems and solutions, stated: “With the new features and expanded regional coverage of Lyve Cloud Object Storage we help our global customers looking to build their regional presence and scale cloud-native workloads such as AI and machine learning, camera-to-cloud workflows, surveillance and edge data applications.”

Currently supported regions include US-East (N. Virginia), US-Central (Texas) and US-West (N. California), EU-West-1 (London), and AP-Southeast-1 (Singapore). A Tokyo, Japan, region has been added, along with Frankfurt in Germany.

Existing Lyve Cloud features include WORM, data at rest encryption, single sign-on, and Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS), which enables web applications to request resources from different origins.

The new features are:

Settable object data lifecycle rules to save cost by by moving data from a hot tier to cooler tier and also deleting unwanted objects.

No minimum object retention, enabling users to manage and delete data as needed. This reduces storage costs and improves data management efficiency.

Near-instant geo replication for fast distributed workforce data access and protection against disasters.

White Label offering so Seagate channel partners can expand their revenue with their own branded S3-compatible storage services.

IP source control, which allows customers to have greater control over access by specifying a range of IP source addresses.

Lyve Cloud is competing with regional CSPs offering S3 storage services, like OVH, and also multinational CSPs such as Backblaze and Wasabi, which both offer S3 cloud storage. All of these suppliers exist underneath the AWS S3 price umbrella.