WIIT partners with Cubbit to provide decentralized cloud storage

WIIT, a European cloud service provider, is offering Cubbit decentralized storage in favor of using capacity in its own datacenters.

Both WIIT and Cubbit are headquartered in Italy, with WIIT also having a presence in Germany and Switzerland. Cubbit’s DS3 Composer software virtualizes spare capacity in geo-distributed IT installations into a usable S3-accessed storage resource. WIIT will use DS3 Composer to create and offer its own geo-distributed, hyper-resilient, sovereign, cost-effective, S3-compatible cloud storage.

This is a two-stage project. With phase one, stored data will be geo-fenced within WIIT’s four German regions, which the pair say enables data sovereignty and compliance with other regulations. Phase two will see expansion with geo-fenced localization in Switzerland and WIIT’s two Italian regions.

Alessandro Cozzi

WIIT CEO Alessandro Cozzi said: “We are very excited to start this collaboration with Cubbit, with whom we feel a particular complementarity in terms of skills and value … Jointly, we are bringing cloud best-in-class solutions to the market, combining efficiency, innovation and data management intelligence. We decided to start in Germany because of its essential role in our Cloud4Europe strategy.”

WIIT and Cubbit have entered into a Business Alliance Partnership. WIIT, through its resellers and MSPs, will be able to deliver a fully customizable and geo-fenced S3 cloud storage instance in minutes, fully hosted and managed by WIIT. Cubbit and WIIT say this will be the first European geo-distributed cloud.

Decentralized storage providers use capacity in existing IT installations, avoiding the need to provision their own datacenter storage capacity and thus lowering costs.

Cubbit gains a distribution-style channel with WIIT and more such channels are coming. Alessandro Cillario, co-CEO and co-founder of Cubbit, stated: “Signing WIIT to our Business Alliance Partnership is a significant step in our drive to increase the adoption of Cubbit DS3 Composer in Europe … In the coming months we will be announcing new members of the Cubbit Business Alliance Partnership in Europe, so this is a very exciting time for us.”

Cubbit will support WIIT, offering service to end users in terms of SLAs, expertise, and service quality, as well as assisting WIIT with training, co-marketing activities, and sales support.