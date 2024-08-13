VDURA looking to increase its channel’s Velocity

VDURA has launched a new channel partner program.

HPC storage hardware and supplier supplier Panasas appointed Ken Claffey as its CEO in September last year amid substantial changes. It rebranded to VDURA, hired new execs, exited the hardware business, and has moved to a SaaS business model, aiming to capitalize on HPC market characteristics moving to enterprise customers as they adopted AI. Now it is rejuvenating its partner program.

Samantha Clarke

The old Panasas had wanted to recharge its partner program for several years. VDURA appointed ex-Seagate exec Samantha Clarke as its VP for Channel and Alliances in October last year. It hired Brad Painter, another ex-Seagate exec, as VP for Global Channels in May this year. The two are now launching VDURA’s new Velocity channel program.

Clarke stated: “By working closely with our partners, we aim to deploy powerful AI and HPC solutions that address the data-intensive needs of the most impactful industries in the world, including life sciences, manufacturing, academic research, energy, and weather.

“Together with our partners strengths, we can bring significant efficiencies through simplicity, performance and durability and enable our customers to focus on solving the biggest challenges in the world with data.”

Brad Painter

Painter claimed VDURA’s channel resources have grown significantly: “Over the past 12 months, our channel team has grown by an impressive 250 percent, reflecting our commitment to expanding and strengthening our dedicated partner ecosystem. The Velocity Partner Program benefits include access to a set of dedicated sales, marketing and technical teams, sales incentive programs and a deal registration and lead management program that will protect you in your accounts.”

There are three classes of VDURA Partners: resellers, distributors and technology organizations. Velocity program features include:

VDURA Sales & Technical Training

Revenue/Pipeline Attainment

Partner Collaboration

Partner Portal Access

Partner Communications

On-line product demos

Deal Registration Eligibility

Maintenance Renewal Eligibility

Use of Program Logo

Contact VDURA here to consider partnership.