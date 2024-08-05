Cisco: We’ll no longer sell Select Cohesity services

Cisco has confirmed it is going to stop selling Cisco Select Cohesity Solutions, with no replacement option specified.

Cohesity entered Cisco’s Solutions Plus program in March 2019, enabling its internal sales teams to sell Cohesity software products running on UCS servers. There was joint sales, marketing, service and support, and product roadmap alignment between Cohesity and Cisco, which is a strategic investor in Cohesity. Now, six years later, the sales agreement is closing down.

Cisco’s end-of-life notice, emitted at the weekend, announced that November 4, 2024 is the end-of-sale date, and identified Cohesity SiteContinuity Delivered as a Service, DataProtect and Flexible DataProtect Delivered as a Service, and Replica or Retention Delivered as a Service as the affected Cohesity offerings.

An event that may be related to this EOL notice is that Cisco made a strategic investment in anti-ransomware startup Halycyon at the start of this month. Janey Hoe, VP at Cisco Investments, stated, “Ransomware has been a perpetual Cybersecurity pain-point for enterprises across the world.

“Halcyon’s deployment of bespoke artificial intelligence models to proactively identify ransomware strains, as well as instantaneous recovery of hijacked data, represents a robust AI enabled response to an endemic problem. We are proud to have Halcyon become a part of our $1B global AI-investment fund, announced earlier this year.”

Only last month, Cisco blogger Jeremy Foster wrote that since formulation of their agreement in 2019: “Cisco and Cohesity have produced five Cisco Validated Designs (CVDs) and multiple open-source contributions in GitHub repositories. These prebuilt integrations, reference architectures, and solution guides cover a number of use cases for simplifying data management and strengthening data security, including backup, archiving, disaster recovery, ransomware protection and recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and analytics.”

Cisco and Cohesity had more than 460 joint customers and their alliance expanded to include Cohesity Cloud Services, described by the pair as “a portfolio of fully managed, cloud-native, as-a-service (aaS) offerings that provide backup and recovery, threat detection and data classification, and cyber vaulting services.”

Foster wrote: “With more apps and workloads generating more data than ever before, there is a historic demand to derive value from this data. But that also means there are more points of complexity and vulnerability than ever before for companies who need to manage and secure all that data across multiple environments.

“As long as this is the reality, Cisco will continue to work closely with strategic partners like Cohesity to ensure that our customers can protect and manage their data better so that they can unlock real value from what is likely to be their most important asset.”

Furhter back in August 2023, Cisco integrated Cohesity DataProtect data protection and DataHawk ransomware protection capabilities into its extended detection and response (XDR) offering.

We have asked both Cisco and Cohesity for an explanation of why this EOL notice is being issued and what it means for their relationship. We’ll update the article when they reply. A Cohesity spokesperson said: “The SKUs mentioned in your email to us, and your story, are ones that marked for an End-of-Life status on the Cohesity side as a part of the latest pricing agreement with Cisco. There is no change to our sales or strategic relationship with Cisco.”