Denodo to build global growth through its first CRO

Expanding data management provider Denodo has hired Christophe Culine as its first ever chief revenue officer (CRO) to help accelerate the global growth of the business.

Culine brings over 25 years of experience in leading early- to mid-stage technology companies to growth. Before joining Denodo, Culine served as president and CRO at cyber security firm Dragos. He has also held key sales and CRO roles at RiskIQ, Qualys, Fortinet, and Venafi.

Now reporting directly to Denodo founder and chief executive officer Angel Viña, he will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to further enhance Denodo’s market position.

“Christophe’s track record as a successful sales leader and CRO for high-growth organizations is impressive,” said Viña. “His focus on customer satisfaction and his expertise in building world-class sales teams align perfectly with our goals.”

Culine added: “As a definitive leader in logical data management, Denodo’s commitment to delivering data in the language of business, at the speed of business, resonates with me. I look forward to contributing to the company’s ongoing success and growth.”

TPG, a global alternative asset management firm, invested $336 million in Denodo in September 2023.

Denodo’s global presence spans offices across the Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America regions. Its customers include the US Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), which is using Denodo to reduce costs and streamline its IT operations, through consolidating multiple data platforms into one “modern data platform.”

Denodo’s data virtualization capabilities have enabled the FAA to logically integrate hundreds of data sources, including software asset inventories, project data, contracts, Microsoft SharePoint sites, databases, and spreadsheet files. Ultimately, the consolidation and modernization project helped reduce IT operations costs by 99.8 percent, while “accelerating data access” by 96 percent, reported the FAA.

Last month, the supplier launched Denodo 9, equipped with AI-enabled data delivery. We’re told this version enables intelligent data delivery through AI-driven support for queries delivered in natural language, “eliminating the need to know SQL.” In addition, Denodo 9 has the ability to provide large language models (LLMs) with real-time, governed data from across the enterprise, powering retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for “trusted, insightful results.”