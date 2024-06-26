Storage news ticker – June 26

Data connectivity supplier CData announced a $350 million investment led by private equity operation Warburg Pincus. CData will use this new capital to accelerate investments in building innovative data integration solutions as it seeks to eliminate the significant hurdle of data access for organizations implementing AI and ML initiatives. It claims that – as the only data management vendor to offer a bi-modal integration stack – CData allows its customers to take advantage of both live data access and replicated data movement within one common connectivity platform, creating a solid foundation to support and scale AI/ML strategies.

Cloud connectivity supplier Cloudflare released its 2024 State of Application Security Report. Key findings include:

DDoS attacks continue to increase in number and volume. DDoS remains the most used threat vector to target web applications and APIs, comprising 37.1 percent of all application traffic mitigated by Cloudflare;

DDoS remains the most used threat vector to target web applications and APIs, comprising 37.1 percent of all application traffic mitigated by Cloudflare; First to patch vs first to exploit – the race between defenders and attackers accelerates. Cloudflare observed faster exploitation than ever of new zero-day vulnerabilities, with one occurring just 22 minutes after its proof-of-concept (PoC) was published;

Cloudflare observed faster exploitation than ever of new zero-day vulnerabilities, with one occurring just 22 minutes after its proof-of-concept (PoC) was published; Bad bots – if left unchecked – can cause massive disruption. One-third (31.2 percent) of all traffic stems from bots, the majority (93 percent) of which are unverified and potentially malicious;

One-third (31.2 percent) of all traffic stems from bots, the majority (93 percent) of which are unverified and potentially malicious; Organizations are using outdated approaches to secure APIs. Traditional web application firewall (WAF) rules that use a negative security model – the assumption that most web traffic is benign – are most commonly deployed to protect against API traffic;

Traditional web application firewall (WAF) rules that use a negative security model – the assumption that most web traffic is benign – are most commonly deployed to protect against API traffic; Third-party software dependencies pose growing risk. Enterprise organizations use an average of 47 third-party scripts, 50 connections to JavaScript functions, and 12 cookies.

You can find the full report here.

Commvault has announced the results of the Cyber Recovery Readiness Report. The survey, conducted with GigaOm, found that only 13 percent of 1,000 global respondents were categorized as cyber mature –meaning they have deployed at least four of the following five resiliency markers:

Security tools that enable early warning about risk, including insider risk;

A known-clean dark site or secondary system in place;

An isolated environment to store an immutable copy of the data;

Defined runbooks, roles, and processes for incident response;

Specific measures to show cyber recovery readiness and risk.

Based on this categorization, the survey revealed that cyber mature organizations:

Recovered 41 percent faster than respondents with only zero or one marker;

than respondents with only zero or one marker; Experienced fewer breaches compared with companies that have less than four markers;

compared with companies that have less than four markers; Are more likely (54 percent) to be completely confident in their ability to recover from a breach, compared to only 33 percent of less prepared organizations;

from a breach, compared to only 33 percent of less prepared organizations; Are more likely (70 percent) to test their recovery plans quarterly, compared to 43 percent of organizations with only zero or one maturity marker.

Wedbush analysts attended a Databricks Data + AI Summit in San Francisco and reported: “Our conversations at the summit indicated that 1) the majority of use case for Databricks is Data Engineering, but there is increasing interest to consolidate and use Databricks as an Enterprise Data Warehouse; 2) we came across many joint Databricks and Snowflake customers; 3) we were told that architectural changes Databricks made last year materially improved its price/performance and should be a catalyst for migrations going forward; and 4) Databricks has an edge/advantage when it comes to developing Gen AI applications.”

DataStax made announcements covering advances in AI that deal with hallucinations and a major milestone for an open source community called Langflow. The news includes the following points:

Launch of Langflow 1.0. Langflow helps developers build generative AI applications and swap out components within the application to understand which are the best options for scaling;

Langflow helps developers build generative AI applications and swap out components within the application to understand which are the best options for scaling; Launch of RAGStack 1.0. RAGStack provides a complete stack for RAG deployment – this release includes support for advanced AI techniques GraphRAG and ColBERT, which reduce AI hallucinations;

RAGStack provides a complete stack for RAG deployment – this release includes support for advanced AI techniques GraphRAG and ColBERT, which reduce AI hallucinations; Support for the largest number of vector embedding services. DataStax will support OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, Hugging Face, Jina AI, Mistral AI, Voyage AI, Upstage AI, and Nvidia NeMo;

DataStax will support OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, Hugging Face, Jina AI, Mistral AI, Voyage AI, Upstage AI, and Nvidia NeMo; Partnership with Unstructured.io. Unstructured makes it easier to prepare data for AI through its data extract-transform-load (ETL) approach.

Data protector HYCU has appointed Chris Nelson as VP, global sales and business development. He joins HYCU with more than 20 years experience in the storage, data protection, and disaster recovery industries with companies like Hitachi, Quantum, and Boston-based Zerto. Nelson reports directly to CRO Coley Burke.

Next DLP has introduced Secure Data Flow – a capability within its Reveal Platform that enhances data loss protection by tracking data origin, movements, and modifications, offering a more accurate and context-aware alternative to traditional methods. It addresses the limitations of legacy data protection technologies, providing comprehensive, false-positive-free data security that simplifies the work of security analysts. Secure Data Flow secures the flow of critical business data from any SaaS application including Salesforce, Workday, SAP, and GitHub, ensuring that sensitive information is always protected.

Nutanix announced the findings of its sixth annual global Financial Services Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) survey and research report, which measures enterprise progress with cloud adoption in the financial services and insurance industry. While current adoption of hybrid multicloud deployments remains consistent year-over-year in the financial services sector, respondents expect a 3x increase in adoption in the next three years, making it the leading IT model in the sector.

Vinoth Chandar

Onehouse, founded in 2021 by creator and PMC chair of the Apache Hudi project Vinoth Chandar, has secured $35 million in Series B funding led by Craft Ventures. Existing investors Addition and Greylock Partners participated in this new round, bringing total funding to date to $68 million. The company provides a fully managed cloud data lakehouse supporting Iceberg, HUDI, and other standards.

Korean startup Panmnesia has developed a GPU memory expansion device using a CXL controller with two-digit nanosecond latency.

Panmnesia diagram

PEAK:AIO has appointed professor Sebastien Ourselin to its advisory board. “Dr Ourselin is a renowned expert and pioneer in the AI for healthcare sector and will be working with the team to drive corporate growth through innovation within the AI healthcare market,” it declared. Ourselin heads the School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences at King’s College London. He is also the director of the London Institute for Healthcare Engineering and the AI Centre for Value Based Healthcare.

TechRadar reports that Phison has a 128TB version of its Pascari QLC SSD coming out in a few months. B&F expects all the SSD suppliers have 100TB-plus drives in development.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson attended the Pure Accelerate event in Las Vegas and told subscribers: “We believe much of what PSTG talked to yesterday at Accelerate expounds on our positive thesis.”

Larger flash modules. Not only did we get a 150TB part previewed, but PSTG talked about a forthcoming 300TB DFM. With space and power becoming more important factors for datacenters, we see the density of PSTG’s DFMs as a distinct advantage for Pure.

Not only did we get a 150TB part previewed, but PSTG talked about a forthcoming 300TB DFM. With space and power becoming more important factors for datacenters, we see the density of PSTG’s DFMs as a distinct advantage for Pure. Hyperscale customer. The company believes it will be able to announce a hyperscale design win by the end of this year and talked to the combination of Purity and DFMs tailored to hyperscale customer needs as the basis for Pure’s expected success in this market.

The company believes it will be able to announce a hyperscale design win by the end of this year and talked to the combination of Purity and DFMs tailored to hyperscale customer needs as the basis for Pure’s expected success in this market. Fusion. Pure is broadening the use of its Fusion software to support datacenter installations. We see the additional software capabilities as potentially advantaging Pure as enterprises work to consolidate their storage to better support their AI initiatives.

Pure is broadening the use of its Fusion software to support datacenter installations. We see the additional software capabilities as potentially advantaging Pure as enterprises work to consolidate their storage to better support their AI initiatives. DGX Superpod certification. Pure expects to receive DGX SuperPOD certification by the end of the year. This result in our view should only improve PSTG’s traction in AI environments.

Pure expects to receive DGX SuperPOD certification by the end of the year. This result in our view should only improve PSTG’s traction in AI environments. Evergreen One simplicity. Again, we would note that customers like PSTG. One reason we have cited for their favorable views is the simplicity of their Evergreen One contracts – something PSTG explicitly showed off yesterday.

Samsung Electronics has successfully built CXL infrastructure certified by Red Hat. Samsung claims this “historic development will enable Samsung to accelerate product development and provide tailored solutions to customers by optimizing products at earlier development stages.” Elements that configure servers, from CXL-related products to software, can now be directly verified at the Samsung Memory Research Center in Hwaseong, South Korea. Once CXL products are verified by Samsung, they can now be submitted for product registration to Red Hat, enabling faster product development.

DigiTimes notes that SK hynix has pulled forward the build of its M15X DRAM plant to mid 2025 to ramp HBM supply more quickly. The Taiwanese paper also reports that industry HBM capacity is now largely sold out through 2025, with orders starting to accrue for early 2026.

SK hynix is working to develop 3D DRAM, as a way of increasing DRAM per-die capacity. A SK hynix session at VLSI presented its progress with a five-layer chip. A Business Korea report said the manufacturing yield of its five-layer stacked 3D DRAM has reached 56.1 percent, but a significant amount of development is still required before it can be commercialized. To indicate the scope of problems remaining, SK hynix speakers said 3D DRAM exhibits unstable performance characteristics, and stacking 32 to 192 layers of memory cells is necessary for widespread use – not five.

Enterprise data management supplier Syniti says The Heraeus Group – a German technology company – has chosen Syniti software to establish a migration factory approach so it can better manage merger, acquisition, and divestiture activities.